Australia's Department of Home Affairs made a free online Residence Calculator available to help foreigners check their eligibility for citizenship

The tool requires users to input key dates including their permanent residence date, lawful residence date, and any travel outside Australia

To qualify for Australian citizenship by conferral, foreigners must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for 4 years before applying

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has launched a free online tool designed to help foreigners living in the country figure out whether they qualify to apply for Australian citizenship.

The tool, called the Residence Calculator is available on the department's official website and helps applicants estimate the number of days they have spent living in Australia, a key factor in determining citizenship eligibility.

Australia publishes guidance about Residence calculator. Photo credit: INewspaper.

Source: UGC

What the Residence Calculator Does

The tool works by asking users to enter four categories of information: their permanent residence date, their lawful residence date, their intended application lodgement date, and details of all travel outside Australia in the past four years.

According to the Department of Home Affairs, the permanent residence date is generally the date a permanent visa was granted while the applicant was in Australia, or the date they first entered Australia on a permanent visa.

The lawful residence date, on the other hand, refers to when a person first began living in the country on any valid visa, including temporary ones.

The department offers a straightforward example: if someone arrived in Australia on June 1, 2012 on a temporary visa and was later granted a permanent visa on September 4, 2016, their lawful residence date would be June 1, 2012 and their permanent residence date would be September 4, 2016.

Importantly, the department notes that results from the calculator serve as a guide only and are not automatically transferred into any citizenship application.

The final assessment is based on data held within departmental systems at the time of application.

Australian Citizenship Residence Requirements

To be eligible for Australian citizenship by conferral, an applicant must have been living in Australia on a valid visa for four years immediately before applying.

On top of that, applicants must not have been absent from Australia for more than 12 months across the full four-year period, and no more than 90 days in the 12 months directly before applying.

For those who plan to travel before submitting their application, the calculator allows future travel dates to be included so that the estimate remains accurate.

Applicants who are unsure of their exact travel history can request their international movement records from the department free of charge.

Australia lists occupations for core skills visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published the complete occupational list for its Core Skills visa, covering 456 roles across dozens of sectors.

The list spans professions from medicine, engineering, and ICT to trades such as welding, plumbing, and carpentry.

Source: Legit.ng