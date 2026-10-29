Pastor Israel Ford publicly broke his silence about taking a second wife, citing a divine encounter during a 40-day fast

Ford said all three of them- he and both women- agreed to fast together, and God confirmed the decision through dreams

The pastor said he stepped forward publicly to guide other men who want to practise polygamy while still serving God

Pastor Israel Ford has opened up about his decision to take a second wife, explaining that the choice was rooted in prayer, scripture, and what he describes as a direct word from God.

In a video shared to Instagram on Wednesday, 28 October 2026, Ford recounted how the relationship with his second wife, Shakaylaat, developed gradually.

Pastor Israel Ford shares the dream God gave him to confirm that he should take a second wifew. Photo credit@israelfordw

Source: Instagram

According to him, Shakaylaat had been consistently present in their lives, supporting his first wife during periods of illness by cooking, cleaning, and offering companionship. Over time, he said, he found himself falling in love with her.

Rather than act on his feelings quietly, Ford said he approached both women honestly and insisted on seeking divine guidance before making any commitments.

He said he refused to marry Shakaylaat unless his first wife consented, reasoning that a second marriage without that blessing would leave him no better off than before.

Pastor Israel Ford shares how he was able to convince his first wife about him taking a second woman. Photo credit@israelfordw

Source: Instagram

Pastor Israel Ford: 40-Day fast and shared dream

The three of them agreed to a 40-day fast together, and Ford says the confirmation came in a striking way: both he and Shakaylaat had the same dream on the same night, which he interpreted as God's approval of the union.

His first wife did not receive the same dream, but Ford said he waited patiently until she was ready to give her blessing before proceeding.

Why Ford decided to speak publicly

Ford said he came forward publicly for two reasons. First, he believes that a preacher must live what he teaches. Second, he said he had been meeting growing numbers of men who wanted to practise polygamy in a God-honoring way but lacked the scriptural grounding to do so.

He said everything about his situation can be supported by the Bible and that he felt a responsibility to be the example that others could follow.

"If you do something outside of faith, it is sin," he said, adding that he wanted to show men how to pursue this lifestyle the right way.

Here is the Instagram video of the cleric speaking on his decision about taking two wives:

What fans are saying about the cleric

The video has drawn sharp reactions online:

@kennif_signatures wrote:

"Confused people "

@chama.bigdeal commented:

"But when a church member marry two wives is a sin"

@chichizubby said:

"God did not tell you sh*t."

@odinakachim1 wrote:

"40 days fast just go get 2 kuntus in your bed not spiritual growth"

@vera.james.988 reacted:

"The some people twist Christianity this days eh"

@queen4nky stated:

"All I see here is a narcissistically, manipulat!ve, prom!scous, egotistical man who cares only for himself."

Yul Edochie defends polygamy, cites Bible

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie reaffirmed his support for polygamy after US-based pastor Israel Ford introduced his second wife, Shakayla Ford, to his church congregation.

In posts shared on X on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Yul argued that polygamy was not a sin, citing biblical figures who had multiple wives and insisting that the practice did not contradict God's will.

His comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some social media users criticising his position while others supported his views.

Source: Legit.ng