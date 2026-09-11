Moroccan and Seychellois citizens may qualify for Canada’s eTA instead of a visitor visa when flying

Applicants need a recent Canadian visa or a valid US non-immigrant visa, plus a temporary air journey

Travellers entering Canada by land or sea still require a visitor visa, while eTA approval does not guarantee admission

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Citizens of two African countries can access a simpler route to Canada without applying for a traditional visitor visa. However, the arrangement is not a blanket visa waiver and does not apply to every passport holder.

The two countries are Morocco and Seychelles. Their citizens may qualify for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) when travelling to Canada by air, provided they meet the eligibility requirements set by the Canadian government.

Full list of 2 African countries whose citizens can visit Canada with eTAs and not visas. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Twitter

Who qualifies for Canada's eTA?

Canada's special eTA eligibility applies to citizens of selected countries whose nationals normally require a visitor visa. Moroccan and Seychellois passport holders must meet three conditions to use the route.

They must have held a Canadian visitor visa within the past 10 years or currently hold a valid United States non-immigrant visa.

They must be travelling to Canada for a temporary stay, normally up to six months.

They must be flying to or transiting through a Canadian airport using a valid passport from an eligible country.

Travellers who do not meet all three requirements need a Canadian visitor visa.

The Canadian government introduced the expanded eligibility in 2023, allowing eligible citizens of selected visa-required countries to use the eTA system.

The measure was designed to provide a simpler travel document route for qualifying visitors, but it did not remove the underlying visa requirements for everyone from those countries.

How the Canada eTA works

An eTA is an electronic travel authorisation linked to a traveller's passport. It is not the same as a visitor visa, and approval does not guarantee entry into Canada.

Eligible applicants can apply online using a valid passport, email address and credit or debit card.

The application fee is C$7. Most applications are processed quickly, although immigration officials may request additional information before making a decision.

Travellers must use the same passport they used for the eTA application when boarding their flight. If they obtain a new passport, they need to apply for a new eTA.

Important restrictions for travellers

The eTA option applies to eligible travellers arriving by air. It does not extend to every method of entering Canada.

Moroccan and Seychellois citizens travelling by car, bus, train or boat, including a cruise ship, still need a valid visitor visa. This means a traveller who qualifies for an eTA when flying cannot automatically use that authorisation for a land or sea journey into Canada.

Canada unlocks eTA for two African countries; Nigeria exempted. Credit: Novatis

Source: Twitter

Travellers who already have a valid Canadian visitor visa can continue using it to fly to Canada until it expires. They do not need to obtain an eTA as well.

Check your eligibility before travelling

Canada's eTA system offers a potentially easier route for qualifying citizens of Morocco and Seychelles, but it is important to confirm the requirements before booking a flight.

The official Canadian immigration website provides the eligibility rules and online application process. An eTA does not guarantee admission at the border, as travellers must still satisfy Canadian entry requirements.

For the latest requirements and to apply, visit the official Canada eTA eligibility page.

UK visa: 2 African countries that can enter with eTAs

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom has named just two African countries whose citizens are eligible to use an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) to enter the country, bypassing the traditional visa application process.

Of the 54 nations on the African continent, only Mauritius and Seychelles made the list.

Source: Legit.ng