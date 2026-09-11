Federal Government plans 100MB daily internet data for eligible public school and tertiary students from October 1, 2026

Eligibility may require verified enrolment records and a valid NIN, with access limited to approved educational platforms

Students should await official NCC and Education Ministry announcements before sharing personal details or using registration links

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian students in public schools and tertiary institutions may soon have access to free daily internet data as the Federal Government moves to support digital learning and reduce the cost of online education.

The initiative, being developed by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Ministry of Education, is expected to provide 100MB of data daily from October 1, 2026, to eligible students.

Full steps to qualify for FG's daily free data for Nigerian students. Credit: AFP/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

The proposed scheme could help students access lecture materials, academic research and online learning platforms without spending as much on mobile data. However, the government is yet to release a complete public registration procedure, and students should await official instructions before submitting their personal details.

Who qualifies for the free daily data?

The proposed initiative targets students enrolled in public senior secondary schools and public tertiary institutions, including universities, polytechnics and colleges of education.

Eligibility will depend on institutional verification. This means students must be recognised as currently enrolled in an eligible institution rather than simply being Nigerian residents or mobile network subscribers.

The government is expected to use education records linked to the Nigerian Education Data Initiative (NEDI) and identity information from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Students may therefore need a valid National Identification Number (NIN) for identity verification. The precise requirements and process for resolving discrepancies in student records have not yet been fully published.

Six categories of approved educational platforms

The NCC has outlined six broad categories of educational platforms that could qualify for zero-rated access under the initiative.

These include learning management systems used by schools to deliver lecture notes, assignments and online classes.

Digital libraries are another category, covering academic resources such as research papers, e-books and journals. Educational repositories, which host curricula, past questions and learning materials, are also included.

The remaining categories are teacher development platforms, technical and vocational training platforms, and government evaluation portals.

Teacher development services support educators through training and professional learning. Technical and vocational platforms provide practical skills and digital literacy courses, while government evaluation portals include relevant systems managed by the Federal Ministry of Education.

How students can prepare

The NCC and the education ministry are expected to jointly approve and whitelist eligible platforms before the scheme begins. Access is planned through an operator-consult model involving telecommunications companies such as MTN, Airtel and Globacom.

Students should confirm that their school records are accurate and keep their NIN and institutional identification details available for any official verification process.

How to benefit from FG's daily free data for Nigerian students and steps to apply. Credit: AFP/Stringer

Source: Getty Images

There is no confirmed public registration link or complete list of approved websites in the information currently available. Students should also note that zero-rated access to approved educational platforms does not necessarily mean every website, social media service or online video will be free.

The initiative’s launch date is October 1, 2026, but the final eligibility rules, activation process and participating platforms should be confirmed through official NCC and Federal Ministry of Education announcements.

For now, students can monitor the <Link url=" https://education.gov.ng/ " title="Federal Ministry of Education"/> and <Link url=" https://www.ncc.gov.ng/ " title="NCC"/> websites for verified updates.

FG lists 6 categories of eligible platforms

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has outlined six categories of educational platforms that will qualify for the Federal Government's free 100 megabytes of daily data for students, set to begin on October 1, 2026.

NCC Director of Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis, Ayuba Shuaibu, said the Federal Ministry of Education and the commission will work together to approve and whitelist platforms eligible under the scheme.

Source: Legit.ng