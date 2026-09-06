Gerard became the latest housemate to leave the BBNaija 'Show Ya Sef' house during Sunday's live eviction show

The reality star was among 15 housemates nominated for eviction in week six, with his fate decided by viewer votes

Barry was named the Most Influential Player for week six, picking up an air fryer but missing out on immunity due to 'The Switch' theme

Gerard has been evicted from Big Brother Naija Season 11, making him the latest housemate to pack his bags from the "Show Ya Sef" house.

The announcement came during Sunday's live eviction show, where voting fans sealed Gerard's fate. He was one of 15 housemates up for possible eviction during the competition's sixth week, and the audience's verdict left no room for him to continue his journey towards the ₦160 million grand prize.

Reaction as Gerard gets evicted as Barry wins most influential player in week 6. Photo credit@gerardadebaji/@lifafterbbnaija

Source: Instagram

Gerard joins a growing list of departed housemates this season, including Martins, Mercedes, Kamsy, Cassi, Sultex and Goddessa, as well as Neche, who voluntarily walked out of the house.

Gerard's time in the house

During his stay in the BBN house, Gerard made his presence felt, particularly in Head of House challenges, where he came agonisingly close to clinching the title on more than one occasion. His Week Six bid ended when Abi beat him in the final round of the challenge, denying him the coveted position.

The "Everything Is For The Taking" edition, which kicked off on 26 July 2026 with 24 housemates competing, continues to heat up as the remaining contestants push harder for the grand prize.

BBNaija Season 11: Gerard's fans react to eviction. Photo credit@gerardajibola

Source: Instagram

Barry named most influential player

In other news from the house, Barry was crowned the Week Six Most Influential Player, becoming the fifth housemate to earn the title this season. Previous winners include Abi in week four and Sheba in week five.

Barry's victory in the spin game that came with the title landed him an air fryer. However, fans expecting the award to come with immunity were left disappointed. The current week's theme, "The Switch," has shaken up several of the show's regular mechanics, and immunity was not on offer this time around.

Here is the Instagram post about Gerard's stay on the reality show below:

Fans react to Gerard's exit

Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the eviction:

@aneeta shared:

"Missed being the head of house twice, I really felt for him… All the best Gerald."

@slikquin stated:

"Oh my Gerard!!! 6 weeks no be Beans. He had a good run. Wish him all the best out there."

@mmaluxuary said:

"Seems like Nigerians don't really like educated people. I mean, Gerard is actually very brilliant and competitive."

@iam_anniep stated:

"Thank God big brother is just a voice. omo guy for receive blow tonight from Barry hand."

@kemi_vibes commented:

"After all the plate washing and cleaning."

Housemate Abi Attempts Voluntary Exit

Legit.ng reported that the BBNaija Season 11 housemate Abi expressed feelings of being targeted by other contestants after insufficient votes prevented her from avoiding the eviction list.

Amid rising tensions, Abi's contemplation of a voluntary exit sparked intense discussions among fans, prompting urgent appeals from fellow housemates not to succumb to the pressures she faces within the competition.

Source: Legit.ng