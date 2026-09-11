Eric Gugua has opened up about the frustrations Nigerians face when trying to travel abroad

Eric compared the experience with that of people from countries where travelling to the UK can be easier

His frustration took an unexpected turn after he described being born in Nigeria as being under a “generational curse"

Nigerian media personality Eric Gugua has opened up about the frustrations that come with travelling internationally as a Nigerian, describing the experience in a way that has caught attention.

Eric expressed his disappointment over missing a blockchain conference scheduled to take place in London, explaining that the visa process makes spontaneous international travel difficult for many Nigerians.

Eric Gugua opened up about the frustrations Nigerians face when trying to travel abroad. Photos: Eric Gugua.

Source: Instagram

While lamenting the situation, the media personality made a striking remark about being born in Nigeria.

‘If you are born in Nigeria...’

According to Eric, Nigerians often have to begin their visa applications months before travelling and provide several documents before they can even be considered for entry into countries such as the United Kingdom.

He argued that people from some other parts of the world could make plans to attend an event in London the following week without facing the same level of documentation and waiting.

“If you are born in Nigeria, you are under a generational curse,” Eric said.

He then gave an example of his inability to attend the London blockchain conference.

“There’s a blockchain conference in London next week, but I know I can’t attend. I’d need to apply for a visa months in advance and submit countless documents,” he explained.

The passport frustration

Eric continued by highlighting the documents Nigerians are expected to provide during visa applications.

He mentioned having to submit his passport months in advance and provide several supporting documents, including his birth certificate.

“Everybody in this world does not need to apply for anything to be in London the following week,” he said, contrasting their experience with that of Nigerians.

Watch the X video by Eric Gugua here:

Reactions trail Eric Gugua's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Owoichofie__ stated:

"It's unfortunate but this is so real if you realize that some countries just require their passport and their plane ticket to travel you'll hate this country more"

@_pistism noted:

"Being born in Nigeria by Nigerian parents is the first challenge life throws at you the moment you are born. This challenge is likened to the sin of nature that all men are born with. When you come of age, you have to accept Jesus to get rid of that natural admic nature, so you can have a place in God’s kingdom. In like manner, when you grow up, you have to battle to get of out of that country to be able to experience the real life God planned for you"

Eric Gugua compares the experience with that of people from countries where travelling to the UK can be easier. Photo: Eric Gugua.

Source: Instagram

Clergy shares prophecy about Toke Makinwa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a clergywoman had reacted to the news that Toke Makinwa was expecting a baby girl without being married to a man.

She stated that Toke was wrong to have gotten pregnant outside marriage, while warning her of the consequences of her action. The clergy challenged her to represent God, whom she always claims to know.

Source: Legit.ng