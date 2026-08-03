Jude Okoye released a video titled 'Debunking the Lies,' firing back at Peter Okoye's recent tell-all series about their ongoing dispute

Jude revealed his passport and accounts have been frozen for over two years, accusing Peter of dodging court appearances three times

He displayed documents he claimed proved Peter remained a signatory to P-Square accounts and had been receiving dollar royalties since 2012

Jude Okoye has gone on the offensive, releasing a lengthy video to counter claims made by his brother Peter Okoye in a recent tell-all series, insisting the facts are already before the court.

In the video posted on Sunday, 2 August 2026, Jude addressed multiple allegations one by one, maintaining that several of the issues had already been examined during proceedings involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and that the matter is still active in court.

Jude Okoye shares own evidence as he fires back at younger brother Peter. Credit: judenegees/peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Jude Addresses Royalty Diversion Claims

On Peter's allegation that he and Paul Okoye diverted a royalty payment of approximately $25,000, Jude argued the payment followed instructions Peter himself had issued in 2016.

He cited an email from digital distributor Iroko, which he said showed Peter requesting his share be paid to him directly while the remaining balance for Jude and Paul went into the Northside Entertainment account.

Jude also dismissed the claim that Peter was removed as a signatory to P-Square's bank accounts, displaying what he described as the official bank mandate to support his position.

He further challenged Peter's allegation that it took three and a half months to release the music catalogue's backend records, saying the documents were sent just six days after Peter requested them in October 2022, with download records allegedly confirming they were accessed the same day.

He also disputed the claim that over $1.2 million in royalties had gone missing, insisting all payments were properly documented, and claimed Peter had been receiving dollar royalties as far back as 2012.

Mixed reactions trail Jude Okoye's response to Peter's allegation. Credit: judengees

Source: Instagram

Court Adjournment and Frozen Documents

Perhaps the most striking part of Jude's video was his disclosure about the toll the legal battle has taken on him personally. He revealed his bank accounts and passport have been frozen for over two years as part of the court proceedings, while accusing Peter of missing three consecutive court appearances.

The case was last heard on June 17, and the judge adjourned it to September 21 after Peter did not appear, Jude said.

He pointed to a social media post showing Peter had scheduled a performance at a club in Germany as evidence that his brother was avoiding court. Jude insisted he would not speak further on matters still before the court beyond correcting what he called deliberate misinformation.

Watch Jude Okoye's full response video below:

Fans React to Jude Okoye's Video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions on X, read the comments below:

@Charity_tech123 wrote:

"Jude not holding back at all. Frozen accounts for over 2 years + accusing Peter of dodging court… this P-Square family wahala still strong. Court go decide this one, not Twitter."

@mondaysunday261 commented:

"When Peter come online you people support him, now Jude respond with evidence, you guys start saying which kinds family is this. Na court go judge the case."

@Info1MrNazz said:

"Jude is the problem in all of these…. All this talk nor be where the wahala start!!! How you go take 40% as a manager na u dy write the songs? When registering the company, how did you get ur wife to in it and Peter was not part of the signatory? Una ehhh."

@Imani4pf noted:

"The fact that Jude never came out to drag Mr P for the account EFCC froze shows where this is going."

@AkunwanneR reacted:

"You're not a good big brother why not bring your family together as their father you dey do video to make the matter worse."

Peter Okoye makes claims over reunion with twin brother

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian music star Peter Okoye alleged that P-Square’s reunion with his twin brother Rudeboy slowed down his social media growth.

He explained that before the comeback, his accounts were booming, gaining up to 100,000 new followers daily and ranking alongside Davido and Don Jazzy in influence.

However, after the reunion, his follower growth dropped drastically, and he speculated that the comeback might have been the reason, though he admitted he wasn’t entirely certain.

Source: Legit.ng