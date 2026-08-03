Qatar announced a special work permit that allows eligible residents to enter the job market without paying an application fee

The permit targets individuals already living in Qatar under certain residence categories, including those under family sponsorship and investors

Applicants must meet specific requirements, including holding an active ID card and a residence permit valid for at least three months

Qatar has introduced a special work permit that allows certain categories of foreign residents to enter the workforce at no cost, offering a new pathway into the country's job market.

The Qatari government confirmed that the permit carries no application fee, removing a common barrier for residents seeking employment. To be eligible, an individual must already hold a valid residence permit and have been living in Qatar for some time before applying.

Qatar introduces special work permit for residents without application fee. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty images/Anadolu/ Sergio Amiti/Stefan Cristian Cioata

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Qatar's special work permit?

The government outlined several categories of residents who can take advantage of the scheme. These include people living in Qatar under the sponsorship of a family member, permanent residents, investors, and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens who wish to join the workforce.

A key feature of the permit is that eligible individuals do not need to change the type of residence visa they currently hold to apply, meaning their existing immigration status remains intact.

Once granted, the permit allows the holder to work within a specific establishment rather than across multiple employers.

Requirements to Apply

Qatar set out a short but firm list of conditions that applicants must satisfy before they can be considered. These are:

- An active national ID card

- A residence permit that remains valid for a minimum of three months at the time of application

The combination of straightforward eligibility criteria and a zero application fee makes the scheme notably more accessible than standard work permit processes in many other countries. The announcement is likely to be of particular interest to residents who have been living in Qatar through family ties or as investors but have not yet formally participated in the country's labour market.

Qatar lists 4 citizenship requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the Qatari government published four key requirements foreigners must meet before becoming eligible for citizenship.

The government stated that applicants must have lived in Qatar lawfully for at least 25 years, be financially self-sufficient, have a clean criminal record, and demonstrate proficiency in spoken and written Arabic before they can be considered for naturalisation.

Source: Legit.ng