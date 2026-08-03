Italy's permanent residency process has specific legal requirements that foreigners must meet before they can submit an application

The Italian government replaced the old permanent residence card with a new EC residence permit for long-term residents starting in 2007

Applicants must gather several documents, including income proof and criminal records, before their application can be considered

Italy has clarified the conditions foreigners must satisfy before they can apply for permanent residency in the country, with continuous legal stay at the heart of the requirements.

According to Italy's State Police, the country replaced its permanent residence card with the EC residence permit for long-term residents on 8 January 2007. The updated permit carries permanent status, but access to it is not immediate.

Italy announces how long foreigners must stay to obtain permanent residency. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

A foreigner must have lived legally and without interruption in Italy for a minimum of five years before becoming eligible to apply.

How to Apply for Italy's EC Residence Permit

Applications can be submitted at a post office using the designated postal application kit, at a designated municipal office, or at other authorised offices known as "Patronati." In the latter two cases, applicants do not need the postal kit.

The documents required include a valid passport or equivalent travel document, an income tax statement confirming earnings above the social allowance threshold, criminal records and pending charges documentation, residence and family certification, and copies of pay slips for the current year.

For domestic workers and caregivers, INPS payment receipts or itemised statements are accepted in place of the income tax statement.

Italian Permanent Residency: Who Can Be Included?

The permit application can be extended to cover close family members. These include a spouse who is not legally separated, children under 18, children over 18 who are unable to support themselves due to permanent health conditions, and dependent parents.

Minor children of the spouse or children born outside of marriage are also eligible for inclusion.

The permit will not be issued to individuals considered a threat to public order or state security, regardless of how long they have resided in Italy.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng