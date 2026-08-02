Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has outlined the conditions foreign nationals must meet to secure permanent residency in the country

Most applicants must hold a valid residence title for at least five years before they can qualify for either of Germany's two main permanent residence permits

EU Blue Card holders face a shorter waiting period and may qualify for a settlement permit in as little as 21 months under certain conditions

Germany's Federal Office for Migration and Refugees has published guidelines detailing how long foreign nationals must live in the country before they can apply for permanent residence, along with the conditions they must meet to qualify.

The guidance covers two main pathways: the EU long-term residence permit and the settlement permit. Both allow holders to remain in Germany indefinitely, but they differ in scope and eligibility requirements.

Germany outlines a pathway to permanent residency and shares the timeline for foreign workers. Photo Credit: Liam McBurney, Fhm

Source: Getty Images

EU long-term residence permit

The EU long-term residence permit is the more flexible of the two options, as it allows holders to eventually settle in another European Union member state.

To qualify, an applicant must have held a valid German residence title for at least five years, be able to financially support themselves and any family members through regular income, hold at least B1-level German language proficiency under the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages, show a basic understanding of German law, society, and way of life, and have adequate housing for the entire household.

Applications will not be approved where public safety or order concerns exist.

Permanent residency: Faster for skilled workers

The settlement permit, also known as permanent residency, also grants indefinite stay in Germany and allows visits to other Schengen Area countries for up to 90 days within any 180-day period. Standard requirements mirror those for the EU permit but add a condition that applicants must have paid into a pension insurance scheme for at least 60 months.

However, Germany's immigration authority notes that skilled workers with vocational or academic qualifications can obtain a settlement permit after just three years, provided they hold a relevant job and have paid compulsory pension contributions for 36 of those months.

EU Blue Card holders face an even shorter wait. Those with a basic knowledge of German qualify after 27 months, while those who demonstrate sufficient German language ability can receive the permit after just 21 months, as long as they have been in appropriate employment throughout that period.

Self-employed persons may also qualify after three years if they can show business success and enough income to support themselves and any dependants.

The office also confirmed that certain periods spent outside Germany or with specific residence titles, including periods for study, research, or international protection, may count towards the required residency duration in particular circumstances.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Germany had put an end to its fast-track citizenship route and published new requirements that foreign applicants must meet.

Germany shows jobs in high demand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had highlighted the occupations that are in high demand in the country.

The German government stated on its official website that qualified professionals are urgently needed and encouraged interested individuals to determine which industries align with their qualifications.

Beyond the five categories listed, Germany noted that the demand for skilled workers extends even further.

Source: Legit.ng