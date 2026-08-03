Broda Shaggi shared a clip from an unreleased Ruger song on his Instagram stories, with lyrics about trials and God's comfort

The comedian has remained largely absent from public life since reports emerged in March 2026 that he was shot during a skit shoot in Ogun State

His absence from Peller and Jarvis's star-studded Lagos wedding has intensified worry among fans and colleagues in Nigeria's entertainment industry

Nigerian comedian and actor Samuel Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi, has broken his long silence on social media with a post that is raising more questions than answers.

On Monday, August 3, 2026, the skitmaker shared a clip from an unreleased track by Afrobeats singer Ruger titled "Jesus Loves Me" on his Instagram stories.

The comedian's latest Instagram post has sparked fresh conversations among fans months after reports claimed he was shot during a movie shoot. Photo: brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

The lyrics he chose to share carried a heavy undertone given how little the public has seen or heard from him in recent months.

The song's words read:

"Trials and tribulations, but Oluwa be my comfort. I pray up before I step out, man, I make sure Jesus comes first. Day to day I give Him all praise, and if He just dared to, I'm worse once. 'Cause it could have been worse. I could have been lost, or maybe long gone. I'm not stressing myself no more. I have all I need. Your promise to me is sure, and that's all I need. If it wasn't for You, Lord, I don't know where I'd be as every day goes by. I realize Jesus loves me."

What happened to Broda Shaggi?

The context behind the post is not lost on those who have been following his situation.

In March 2026, reports circulated widely that Broda Shaggi had been shot in the thigh while filming a skit near Sango-Ota in Ogun State.

The police indicated they had no record of such an incident, but the comedian subsequently withdrew from public life almost entirely.

Activity on his verified Instagram page fell sharply, and people close to him had to step in to counter rumours about his wellbeing.

He made a brief appearance on Instagram in July, teasing an upcoming movie project, yet he has remained largely out of sight with no major public statements about his condition.

Fans have reacted to Broda Shaggi's latest social media activity amid ongoing worries about his whereabouts and reduced public appearances. Photo: brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

Peller wedding absence fuels fresh anxiety

His silence became particularly conspicuous at the high-profile wedding of TikTok sensations Peller and Jarvis, held in Lagos recently.

The ceremony drew an extraordinary crowd that included Fuji legends K1 De Ultimate and Sule Alao Malaika, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, Afrobeats musician Seun Kuti, and music executive Soso Soberekon.

Nollywood figures Iyabo Ojo, Eniola Badmus and Aunty Ramota were also present, alongside content creators Geh Geh and Cute Abiola, as well as socialites Cubana Chief Priest, Pretty Mike of Lagos and billionaire real estate developer King Ochacho.

Broda Shaggi was noticeably absent.

For many fans, his non-appearance at one of the biggest entertainment gatherings of the year made his fans worry about his health.

Check out Ruger's video reshared on Broda Shaggi's Instagram stories below:

Cute Abiola sends emotional message to Broda Shaggi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that content creator Cute Abiola shared an emotional video after the lavish wedding of TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis, expressing how deeply the industry misses Broda Shaggi’s presence.

In the heartfelt clip, he described Shaggi as the life of the party and pleaded for his return, saying, “Come back soon. God will not shame you. I love you so much.”

Source: Legit.ng