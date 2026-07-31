Jada P shared the story behind her son AJ's name during his Spider-Man-themed fourth birthday celebration

The music manager revealed that AJ is an abbreviation drawn from both her and Wizkid's first names

The birthday videos gave fans a rare look into the couple's family life, drawing warm reactions online

Jada Pollock has given fans an unexpectedly touching insight into one of her family's best-kept details, sharing the origin of her son's name, as the little boy turned four on July 31, 2026.

The music manager and partner of Afrobeats superstar Wizkid took to her Instagram stories to mark the occasion, sharing a series of videos from the celebration.

Wizkid's partner Jada P marks son AJ's fourth birthday with a Spider-Man-themed celebration. Photo: jada_p

Source: Instagram

Sharing the clips, Jada P clarified that AJ is not simply a standalone name but an abbreviation combining the initials of both parents: "Ayo," the first name of Wizkid, born Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, and "Jada," her own.

A Spider-Man Birthday for Little AJ

The party footage showed a lively, colourful scene built around a Spider-Man theme.

Wizkid's fourth son, AJ, wearing a blue Spider-Man t-shirt and red shorts, could be seen kneeling on the floor and tearing into his gifts with the kind of unbridled excitement only a four-year-old can manage.

Among the presents was a blue backpack. Red and blue balloons filled the space, and a large "HAPPY 4th BIRTHDAY AJ" banner completed the decorations.

AJ was born in 2022, making him the second son Jada and Wizkid share together.

The family has generally maintained a relatively private home life, which made the birthday footage and the name revelation all the more meaningful for those who follow them closely.

Fans react to the birthday glimpse

The videos landed warmly with viewers, who described the scenes as "so cute" and reflected on the simple joys of parenthood that exist beyond the glare of fame.

Several commenters noted that "family is everything," responding to a moment that felt genuinely unguarded compared to the couple's usual public presence.

Watch AJ's Spider-Man birthday celebration below:

What fans are saying about AJ's birthday

The birthday post drew an outpouring of warmth across social media. Here are some of the reactions:

@Olamide0fficial wrote:

"Wizkid's son AJ Baby celebrating his birthday. Spiderman Baby"

@bhadman_denis said:

"HAPPY 4TH BIRTHDAY TO AJ BALOGUN WIZKID'S FOURTH CHILD BIRTHDAY BLESSINGS KIDDO"

@wizkidmusic1 noted:

"Ayo and Jada. That's AJ.."

@LooneyMara added:

"Behind the fame, these little family moments show the simple joys of being a parent. Happy birthday to AJ!"

@MasoudWalizadah commented:

"Spidey senses tingling, but the real hero is that cake-smashing cuteness! Happy 2nd, AJ!"

Jada P shares special family moments as son AJ celebrates his fourth birthday with a colourful birthday party. Photo: jada_p

Source: Instagram

Wizkid confirms US festival performances

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian superstar Wizkid will headline BlastFest in Seattle on July 18, joining DJ Mustard, Shenseea, Tyla, and Pheelz.

The Grammy winner also announced his performance at Trillville Festival Deluxe in Minneapolis on July 24.

These shows highlight his 2026 US festival schedule, celebrating Black music and culture with fans eagerly anticipating his sets.

Source: Legit.ng