Sunmbo Adeoye shared a video of her sons taking her on a drive, marking a proud parenting milestone

The clergyman's wife reflected on 18 years of investing in her children to arrive at this moment

Sunmbo used the occasion to send an encouraging message to young mothers everywhere

Sunmbo Adeoye is feeling every bit of the reward that comes with dedicated motherhood, and she wants the world to know about it.

The wife of Pastor David Adeoye, and well-known as one of music legend 2Baba's baby mamas, took to her Instagram page to celebrate a personal milestone involving her sons.

Sunmbo Adeoye leaves fans smiling after showing what she enjoys with her sons. Credit: @sunmboadeoye, @official2baba

Source: Instagram

She shared a video of the young men chauffeuring her around, turning an ordinary drive into a moment of quiet triumph.

18 Years of Investing in Her Sons

For Sunmbo, the outing was far more than a ride. It represented nearly two decades of raising, nurturing, and pouring into her children, and she did not hold back in expressing what that feels like.

"After 18 years of investing, I can finally afford my own personal driver," she wrote alongside the clip, beaming with unmistakable pride.

The post struck a chord for its warmth and humour, with Sunmbo framing the everyday gesture of her sons driving her as the ultimate return on a long-term parenting investment.

Sunmbo Adeoye leaves fans smiling after showing what she enjoys with her sons. Credit: @sunmboadeoye

Source: Instagram

A Message to Young Mothers

Beyond celebrating her own journey, Sunmbo used the moment to speak directly to mothers who may still be in the thick of the hard years. Her words were brief but pointed.

"Young mummy, there is hope for you too," she added, offering reassurance to women raising children on their own or alongside demanding responsibilities.

The message was simple but resonant, particularly given her own story of raising children while navigating public life and building a family with her husband, Pastor David Adeoye.

Watch Sunmbo Adeoye's touching video post below:

Sunmbo Adeoye prays for single mums

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sunmbo Adeoye warmed the hearts of single parents in Nigeria with her prayer.

The mother-of-four shared images of her blended family, which fans found adorable.

"Dear single parent, don’t be too bothered about the one that will be a parent, friend, and mentor to your kids," Sunmbo wrote in part.

Source: Legit.ng