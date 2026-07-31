2Baba’s Baby Mama Sunmbo Adeoye Proudly Shows What She Is Benefiting From Raising Her Sons
- Sunmbo Adeoye shared a video of her sons taking her on a drive, marking a proud parenting milestone
- The clergyman's wife reflected on 18 years of investing in her children to arrive at this moment
- Sunmbo used the occasion to send an encouraging message to young mothers everywhere
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Sunmbo Adeoye is feeling every bit of the reward that comes with dedicated motherhood, and she wants the world to know about it.
The wife of Pastor David Adeoye, and well-known as one of music legend 2Baba's baby mamas, took to her Instagram page to celebrate a personal milestone involving her sons.
She shared a video of the young men chauffeuring her around, turning an ordinary drive into a moment of quiet triumph.
18 Years of Investing in Her Sons
For Sunmbo, the outing was far more than a ride. It represented nearly two decades of raising, nurturing, and pouring into her children, and she did not hold back in expressing what that feels like.
"After 18 years of investing, I can finally afford my own personal driver," she wrote alongside the clip, beaming with unmistakable pride.
The post struck a chord for its warmth and humour, with Sunmbo framing the everyday gesture of her sons driving her as the ultimate return on a long-term parenting investment.
A Message to Young Mothers
Beyond celebrating her own journey, Sunmbo used the moment to speak directly to mothers who may still be in the thick of the hard years. Her words were brief but pointed.
"Young mummy, there is hope for you too," she added, offering reassurance to women raising children on their own or alongside demanding responsibilities.
The message was simple but resonant, particularly given her own story of raising children while navigating public life and building a family with her husband, Pastor David Adeoye.
Watch Sunmbo Adeoye's touching video post below:
Sunmbo Adeoye prays for single mums
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Sunmbo Adeoye warmed the hearts of single parents in Nigeria with her prayer.
The mother-of-four shared images of her blended family, which fans found adorable.
"Dear single parent, don’t be too bothered about the one that will be a parent, friend, and mentor to your kids," Sunmbo wrote in part.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.