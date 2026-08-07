National Women's Day falls on a Sunday this year, which automatically triggers a public holiday on Monday, August 10

A second extra public holiday is expected in November, tied to the 2026 local government elections date announced by President Ramaphosa

South African law draws a clear distinction between public holidays falling on Sundays and those on Saturdays, with different rules for each

South Africans will get their first bonus public holiday next week, with Monday, 10 August 2026 becoming an additional day off after National Women's Day falls on Sunday, 9 August.

The extra day is automatic under the Public Holidays Act 36 of 1994. Section 2(1) of the Act reads: "The days mentioned in Schedule 1 shall be public holidays, and whenever any public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday."

South Africans are set to enjoy an additional public holiday on Monday, August 10. Photo: Getty

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Both days retain their status, meaning Sunday remains a public holiday and Monday becomes an additional paid public holiday on top of it.

This interpretation was confirmed by the Labour Appeal Court in Randfontein Estates Ltd v National Union of Mineworkers, where the court found that the Monday holiday exists "in addition to" the Sunday public holiday rather than replacing it.

South Africa confirms August public holiday

The Act treats Saturdays differently. When a public holiday falls on a Saturday, no extra day is granted and the holiday is observed only on the Saturday itself. There is no equivalent provision triggering a Friday or Monday off in those cases.

The legislation also gives employers and workers some room to adjust how public holidays are observed. Under Section 2(2), an official public holiday can be swapped for a different agreed day, provided both the employer and employee consent to the arrangement.

November election holiday also expected

The August long weekend is only the first of two additional public holidays South Africans can expect this year. The second is set for Wednesday, 4 November, when the country holds its 2026 local government elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the election date in April, following discussions at the Extended Presidential Coordinating Council meeting.

Election days in South Africa have historically been declared public holidays to give voters access to polling stations, and the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) confirmed that 4 November will carry that designation.

The announcement came after questions arose about whether the election could disrupt matric examinations, given that many schools double as voting stations. Parliament's Standing Committee on Appropriations chairperson Mmusi Maimane said the IEC had already worked through the concern.

"The IEC replied that through consultation with the Department of Basic Education, there will be minimal disruptions to matriculants as the day will be designated as a public holiday," Maimane said.

Ramaphosa noted that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa supported the date partly because it falls outside the festive season, which is expected to improve voter turnout and limit the impact on schools.

Before the November holiday becomes official, two formal steps are still required. Hlabisa must first proclaim the election date in the Government Gazette, after which Ramaphosa is expected to issue a separate proclamation declaring the day a public holiday closer to the election.

Read more on public holidays

UAE announces 2 remaining public holidays

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have two public holidays to look forward to before the end of 2026, with both carrying the possibility of extended weekends under the country's holiday rules.

The breaks are for the birthday of Prophet Muhammad and Eid Al Etihad, the UAE's National Day celebration. Depending on how the holidays fall and government decisions, employees could enjoy additional days off.

Source: Legit.ng