William Orbit, the British music producer behind some of the biggest albums of the 1990s and 2000s, died at home on 23 July

Orbit shaped the sound of artists including Madonna, Blur, All Saints and Pink across a career spanning several decades

Fellow musicians including Mel C, Nicole Appleton and Sister Bliss from Faithless paid tribute to the producer online

William Orbit, one of Britain's most celebrated music producers, has died at the age of 69. His family and friends confirmed the news in a statement released on Friday, saying he passed away at home on 23 July. No cause of death was disclosed.

"He will be greatly missed by us and by so many whose lives he touched through his music, friendship and kindness," the statement read.

Music world mourns as Madonna and Blur producer William Orbit dies at 69. Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Born William Wainwright in London, Orbit built a reputation as a transformative force in popular music.

His most iconic collaboration came in 1998, when he helped reshape Madonna's career with the album Ray of Light, a bold fusion of electronic dance music, ambient techno, pop and trip-hop.

The record went on to claim three Grammy Awards and is widely regarded as one of the Queen of Pop's finest works. Orbit later reflected on the creative process, saying: "We got in studio, broke all the rules and didn't really think about the consequences. I'm very proud of my work on that record, I think it still holds up today."

A Legacy Built Across Generations

His partnership with Madonna extended well beyond Ray of Light. The pair co-wrote the 1999 UK chart hit Beautiful Stranger, which featured on the Austin Powers film The Spy Who Shagged Me and earned them another Grammy.

He also contributed to her 2000 album Music and produced six tracks on her 2012 release MDNA.

With Blur, Orbit produced the 1999 album 13, which marked a darker creative shift for the Britpop band and yielded singles including Tender, Coffee & TV and No Distance Left To Run. His work with All Saints produced Pure Shores, co-written with Shaznay Lewis for the Leonardo DiCaprio film The Beach, which reached number one in the UK in 2000.

He also co-wrote and produced their track Black Coffee. A collaboration with Pink on Feel Good Time from the Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle soundtrack reached number three in the UK and earned a Grammy nomination.

Orbit released 12 solo studio albums, with Pieces in a Modern Style, a collection of classical reinterpretations, standing out as his most critically acclaimed. It peaked at number two in 2000, and a dance remix of his version of Samuel Barber's Adagio for Strings became a club favourite, reaching number four in the singles chart.

Tributes Pour In From the Music World

Fellow musicians were quick to honour his memory. Spice Girl Mel C wrote that it had been "such an honour to have worked with this great man" on her 1999 debut solo album Northern Star.

Nicole Appleton of All Saints shared: "He was a treasure in the music industry and we had the most amazing times in the studio and socially. We will forever celebrate him as a music icon."

Skunk Anansie frontwoman Skin wrote: "Been dancing to his music for literally decades, thank you for all the great music we shall have forever."

Sister Bliss of Faithless offered perhaps the most striking tribute: "Genius and pioneer... wouldn't have a life in music without him."

Electro-pop artist Georgia added: "It was an honour to work with William, I will cherish it forever, long may he live with the electronic acid sounds in the sky."

William Orbit’s death at 69 leaves music fans and artists in mourning

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Legit.ng