The UK government has outlined exactly what foreigners should expect when they sit the Life in the UK citizenship test

Applicants must score at least 75% on 24 questions within 45 minutes to earn a passing mark

Test-takers who fail can rebook as many times as needed, but they must pay a fee each time they register

The UK government has published clear guidance on what to expect during the Life in the UK test, a compulsory step for foreigners applying for citizenship or settlement in the country.

Candidates should also be aware that children and other family members cannot accompany them into the testing centre.

UK outlines what foreigners should expect during citizenship test and gives rules. Photo: WPA Pool

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What UK citizenship test involves

Candidates are given 45 minutes to work through 24 questions drawn from the official Life in the UK handbook. A score of 75% or higher is required to pass. Applicants who fall below that threshold are free to rebook and retake the test as many times as necessary, though each sitting requires a fresh payment, unless there's an exemption.

Anyone attending the test must bring the original form of identification used when booking, not a photocopy or a screenshot of it.

A photograph is also taken at the centre on the day as an additional identity check. Anyone who arrives without the correct ID, or who declines to be photographed, will not be allowed to sit the test and will not receive a refund.

What happens after UK citizenship test

Those who pass receive a unique reference number, which must be included in their citizenship or settlement application. The Home Office uses this number to verify that the test has been completed successfully.

Candidates who took the test before 17 December 2019 would have received a letter containing a test reference ID rather than a unique reference number. Anyone who has misplaced that letter is advised to include a written explanation with their application when submitting it.

On the question of cancellations, applicants who need to withdraw from a scheduled sitting are entitled to a full refund, provided they cancel at least 72 hours before their appointment. Cancellations or rearrangements made within that three-day window will not attract any refund.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng