Maya Jama's boyfriend timeline: who has she dated over the years?

Maya Jama is a well-known actress, model, television and radio host from the UK. She became a household name after being named ITV's new Love Island host. Despite her famous persona, the presenter has kept her love life private. Who is Maya Jama's boyfriend?

Maya Jama attends the British GQ Christmas Lunch hosted by Adam Baidawi to celebrate the launch of the BMW XM at JOIA on December 7, 2022, in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Maya has had a great hosting career both in radio and TV. Some of her shows include Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer, The Circle, and shows on Rinse FM and BBC Radio 1. The television personality has been linked to several famous characters.

Who is Maya Jama?

Maya Jama was born Maya Indea Jama on 14 August 1994 in Bistol, United Kingdom. She is 29 years old as of 2023 and was named after the American poet Maya Angelou. Her father is Somali, and her mother, Sadie, is Scottish-Swedish. She grew up alongside her younger brother Omar and attended Cotham School.

At 18 years old, the rising star moved to London to pursue a career in acting before becoming a presenter. Since then, she has had a great TV and radio hosting career.

Maya was confirmed recently as the new host of ITV2's dating series Love Island. Before her new role, she was a co-host of BBC One's Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer alongside Peter Crouch and Alex Horne. Jama also presented the BBC Three competition Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star seasons three and four. Other gigs she has featured in include Cannonball on ITV, Stand-Up to Cancer, A League of Their Own Road Trip, and Channel 4's The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year.

Jama has also ventured into the skin care business. In 2020, she launched hydrating sheet masks named MIJ masks.

Maya Jama's boyfriend timeline

The TV host's love life has been the subject of interest for many of her fans. Over the years, she has been linked to several people.

Maya Jama and Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons and Maya Jama are seen in Tribeca on April 04, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Gotham

Source: Getty Images

Maya and Ben Simmons dated for around a year and a half. The rumour of the two dating before started in May 2021. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram in the kitchen wearing shorts belonging to Simmons. The duo shared a kiss during Wimbledon in July 2021, confirming their relationship.

In January 2022, the couple sparked engagement speculation after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring. They were having coffee in Philadelphia.

A source close to the couple claimed that the basketball player proposed to Maya over Christmas 2021. The proposal occurred when the two spent the holidays at his mansion in New Jersey. Maya Jama's engagement rumours continued after she was seen wearing a diamond ring at the Britts 2022.

The couple chose not to speak out about their relationship or engagement publicly. Still, Maya didn't deny the rumours when comedian Mo Gilligan asked as they hosted the Brit Awards in February 2022.

Maya posted a photo of a necklace encrypted '12/18/21' on her Instagram story on Valentine's Day. She added a ring emoji confirming her engagement date.

Despite being engaged, the couple struggled with long distance owing to their work schedules. They eventually called things off in August 2022.

A source told The Sun of their breakup that,

While they both care for each other so much, they truly gave it their all and realised that they just come from two different worlds. They had no idea the challenges they would face when handling all the logistics of making a life together in two countries.

The source then expressed how the couple's sad conclusion was "one of the hardest decisions of their lives".

Maya Jama and Stormzy

Photo: @mayajama, @stormzyofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Maya's most famous relationship is with British rapper Stormzy whose real name is Omari Owuo Jr . The TV host began dating the rapper in 2016 when she was only 20. The couple was seen by many as 'couple goals' for the four years they were together.

Stormzy revealed to the Sunday Mirror that he wanted to propose to Maya in 2017. He said,

I'm still so young, but I want to propose; it's going to happen, and I will do it right. She is so sick; she is the best.

The two love birds broke up in 2019. The breakup surprised many; later, it was said to be amicable. However, Maya unfollowed Stormzy on Instagram after the break amid rumours that he had cheated on her with singer Jorja Smith. Stormzy, in his song Lessons from the album Heavy Is The Head, appeared to admit the cheating allegations in the lyrics "done the dirt". He, however, denied cheating on the Glow Up host.

In an interview with Louis Theroux, he described the break up as the 'biggest loss a man can have'. He continued:

My breakup was probably the biggest catalyst for growth as a man. It was like, OK, you made a mistake, and you lost someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you.

Maya and Stormzy were spotted together following her break up with then-fiancé Ben Simmons. They attended the GQ Men of the Year 2022 awards on 16 November. Reports claimed they were "very much" back in each other's lives. Maya's representatives quickly squashed the rumours to Digital Spy, saying that the pair remain "great friends."

Maya spoke to The Times in January 2023, saying:

We were so young when we met, just beginning our careers. I was starting at MTV. He'd not even released a single at that point. We were just babies.

Maya Jama and Drake

Maya and Drake's relationship speculation began when the famous singer mentioned her name in his feature on Headie One's song 'Only You'.

The superstar rapped, "Chubbs might jam this yute for a chain / And give it to a sweet one, called that Maya Jama".

Drake had allegedly messaged Maya while she was dating Stormzy. This could mean his messages went ignored.

An insider told The Sun, "Drake appeared to have a soft spot for Maya". He even followed her on Instagram in 2018, but the host did not follow him back.

A relationship between Maya and Drake was never in the cards, even when she became single. The source said,

Maya wasn't going to entertain any form of contact. Even when she split with Stormzy, it's not something Maya wanted to pursue, and she has left it.

Maya Jama and Rico Gordon

Maya spoke publicly about her boyfriend, Rico Gordon, who was killed when she was only 16 years old. Rico was an innocent bystander who was shot in 2011 at a gun battle in Bristol following the St. Paul Carnival celebrations.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she relieved the traumatic experience, saying,

When I was 16, I went through a lot. My boyfriend's passing gave me a fearless approach to things. I felt like life was short. Out of everything that happened in my life, that was a reality check on a massive scale. At 16, you think the world is a fairytale, and it took me out of that. It made me even more determined.

Who is Maya Jama dating now?

Maya is currently single. She confirmed her relationship status while speaking to The Times in January 2023. She revealed,

I'm really, really single right now. Newly single. It's only been a month, but it's nice.

Is Maya Jama engaged?

Maya is currently not engaged and is not seeing anyone at the moment. She was, however, engaged to basketballer Ben Simmons in December 2021. They broke it off eight months later.

There you have it, Maya Jama's boyfriend timeline and the men she has dated. The TV host is currently single and enjoying it. She will guide the new Love Island 2023 cast through their search for love, and fans can't wait!

READ ALSO: Lorrie Morgan's spouse timeline: how many times has she been married?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Lorrie Morgan's spouses. Lorrie is an American country music singer who started singing in 1979. She has won several accolades and achievements due to her impeccable career. Fans have been curious about who Lorrie Morgan's spouse is and how many times she has been married.

Lorrie Morgan was born on 27 June 1959 in Nashville, Tennessee, and is 63 years old as of 2023. She started her singing career when she was young and has earned respect among her peers in the industry. Unlike her music life, her love life has been a roller coaster. The country music star has been married six times.

Source: Legit.ng