How to watch the 2026 Boston Marathon in person, live, and outside the US

Wondering how to watch the 2026 Boston Marathon? Fans can experience it in person at iconic spots like the Hopkinton, Natick, or Boylston Street. Live coverage in the U.S. is available on ESPN2, while international viewers can stream on Eurosport. The official B.A.A. Racing App also offers real-time runner tracking.

Runners during the 129th Boston Marathon. Photo: Matthew J. Lee (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The 130th edition of the Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, 20 April 2026 .

. Fans can catch the marathon action at key spots like Hopkinton, Wellesley's Scream Tunnel, Heartbreak Hill, or Boylston Street.

In the U.S., ESPN2 offers full national coverage from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET , while New England viewers can watch early broadcasts on WCVB Channel 5 beginning at 4:00 a.m. ET .

offers full national coverage from , while viewers can watch early broadcasts on . Fans outside the U.S. can stream the race on the Very Local app or watch it on regional broadcasters such as Eurosport in Europe, FloSports in Australia, TSN/RDS in Canada, and ESPN in Brazil and Latin America .

. The official B.A.A. Racing App lets viewers track individual runners in real time, with live splits, leaderboard updates, and course progress.

How to watch the 2026 Boston Marathon live

The 2026 Boston Marathon begins Monday, 20 April, along its legendary route. Fans can watch the race live on TV through official U.S. broadcasters, including dedicated local coverage in Boston and nationwide sports networks. The event will also be streamed live on official apps and broadcaster websites, making it easy to watch from anywhere.

Here are the key ways to follow every mile of this iconic event.

How to watch the 2026 Boston Marathon in person

Live coverage of the 2026 Boston Marathon gives fans a front-row view of every moment, from the early starts to the thrilling finish. Below are the key ways to watch the marathon live from start to finish.

The Men's Elite during the 129th Boston Marathon. Photo: David L. Ryan

Source: Getty Images

Hopkinton

Fans who want to catch the start can head to Hopkinton, where the 2026 Boston Marathon begins. Aim to arrive before 7:00 a.m. to secure a good spot at the start line, as it's the only opportunity to see all runners set off together.

Access becomes more limited once road closures begin, and the area remains active into late morning as successive waves depart.

Ashland & Framingham

Ashland and Framingham offer a calm yet excellent spot to watch the 2026 Boston Marathon live, as runners pass through suburban streets in the early to mid-morning. Nearby commuter rail stations make it easy to see the race and then continue along the course.

Natick

Natick offers a vibrant viewing experience, particularly around Natick Common, where crowds gather in the mid-morning. Spectators can cheer on the runners and still have plenty of time to move closer to Boston for the race's final miles.

Wellesley

Anticipate the highest energy levels from late morning into early afternoon, particularly near the halfway mark. The Scream Tunnel by Wellesley College is at its loudest as most runners pass through, so arriving before noon is essential for a prime viewing spot.

Runners during the 129th Boston Marathon. Photo: Matthew J. Lee (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Newton

Newton is a top spot to watch the 2026 Boston Marathon live, where runners tackle the challenging Newton Hills. Enthusiastic crowds lining Commonwealth Avenue make this stretch one of the most dramatic points on the course.

Brookline

Brookline's long stretch along Beacon Street is an excellent spot to watch the race. Fans have space to spread out, grab a snack, and see runners streaming through from midday into the afternoon before their final push into Boston. It's a good balance of room and energy, making it a smart stop before heading toward the finish.

Boston & Boylston Street

Experience the 2026 Boston Marathon live on Boylston Street, where runners cross the finish line amid cheering crowds. Months of training culminate in a celebration here, making it the race's most emotional spot. The finish area is busy from late morning through early evening.

How to watch the 2026 Boston Marathon on TV

Watching the 2026 Boston Marathon on TV allows fans to experience every key moment from start to finish from the comfort of home. Here are the ways to follow the race on television.

Runners during the 2025 Boston Marathon. Photo: Zhu Ziyu

Source: Getty Images

ESPN2

Fans across the U.S. can watch the marathon on ESPN2, offering live coverage of the professional races, usually from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast highlights elite runners, key moments along the course, and the thrilling finish.

WCVB Channel 5 and sister stations

In New England, WCVB Channel 5 serves as the exclusive local broadcaster of the marathon, providing comprehensive coverage starting as early as 4:00 a.m. ET. The broadcast is also simulcast on sister stations across the region, including WMUR in Manchester, NH, WMTW in Portland, ME, and WPTZ in Burlington, VT.

Special segments and highlights

Both national and local broadcasts usually feature wheelchair divisions and in-depth finish-line coverage. They also highlight key points along the course, ensuring viewers don't miss the race's most thrilling moments.

How to watch the 2026 Boston Marathon online

Streaming the 2026 Boston Marathon online lets fans follow every moment of the race from anywhere, on any device. Here are the main ways to watch the marathon online from start to finish.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the 129th Boston Marathon Men's Wheelchair. Photo: Brian Fluharty

Source: Getty Images

Official network apps

Fans can watch the race live via official network apps and platforms, such as ESPN+, the ABC app with participating providers, and other streaming services. Coverage usually features elite runners, key points along the course, and the exciting finish.

Very Local app

Cord-cutters can use the Very Local app to access a free live stream of WCVB's local broadcast. Compatible with smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs, the app provides a convenient way for viewers across the U.S. to watch.

International streaming options

Fans around the world can stream the Boston Marathon online via international broadcasters like Eurosport in the UK, FloSports in Australia, and regional ESPN networks in Latin America.

B.A.A. Racing app

The official B.A.A. Racing App lets viewers track runners in real time, view live splits, follow leaderboard updates, and monitor the race across the course on any device. It also provides digital results and highlights throughout the day.

How to watch the 2025 Boston Marathon in Australia

Although the 2025 Boston Marathon has ended, Australian fans were able to stream the race live and watch the elite competition from start to finish. Top options for watching the upcoming marathon include:

Runners during the Boston Marathon. Photo: Danielle Parhizkaran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

FloSports streaming

FloSports (FloTrack) had the live-streaming rights in Australia, showing the full race, elite runners, and key course highlights. Because of the time difference, elite waves were broadcast late Monday night or early Tuesday morning local time.

ESPN affiliates and regional networks

Some ESPN affiliates in Australia also offered live coverage of the race, giving viewers across the region additional ways to watch.

Official digital coverage

The B.A.A. Racing App enabled Australian fans to track Boston Marathon runners in real time, view live splits, and follow race highlights, keeping them connected throughout the marathon.

How to Watch the 2025 Boston Marathon in the UK

While the 2025 Boston Marathon has ended, fans in the UK enjoyed live coverage, keeping up with elite runners and major moments along the iconic course. Here is how UK fans watched the marathon in 2025.

Kenyan distance runner John Korir during the 129th Boston Marathon. Photo: Joseph Prezioso (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Eurosport coverage

UK viewers typically watched through Eurosport, which delivered live coverage across Europe. With the UK five hours ahead of Boston, the professional men's race usually started around 2:30 p.m. BST, making it a compelling afternoon event.

Discovery+ streaming

For fans who prefer to stream, discovery+, which carries Eurosport content, was the main platform to watch the 129th Boston Marathon live in the UK. It also offered flexible viewing across devices.

Official digital coverage

The B.A.A. Racing App gave UK viewers access to real-time tracking, live splits, leaderboard updates, and highlights. This allowed fans to stay closely connected to the race, even if they missed parts of the broadcast.

How many people run the Boston Marathon?

Every year, the Boston Marathon hosts approximately 30,000 registered runners.

Runners in the 129th Boston Marathon. Photo: Joseph Prezioso (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What is the Boston Marathon 2026 start time?

Start times for the 2026 Boston Marathon vary by division, with the first races usually beginning around 9:00 a.m. ET and elite runners setting off soon after.

When is the Boston Marathon 2026?

The 130th Boston Marathon, 2026, is set for Monday, 20 April 2026.

The 2026 Boston Marathon can be followed in person, on live TV, or via streaming from anywhere in the world. Spectators along the route can enjoy the excitement at key locations like Hopkinton, Wellesley, and Boylston Street. Whether watching from home or on-site, fans won't miss a moment of this iconic event.

Legit.ng recently published an article on how to watch the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, held in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, was broadcast free-to-air in the United Kingdom.

In Nigeria, the 2025 AFCON matches were broadcast via DSTV and GOtv, the confirmed local partners. IMG, CAF's international media rights agency, produced the broadcasts, delivering top-quality coverage of the competition's key moments.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng