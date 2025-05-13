Prime Video subscription in Nigeria: Fee and how to start a subscription

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription-based, on-demand streaming service. Widely known as Prime Video, the service offers a wide variety of movies and television shows for subscribers in Nigeria and more than 200 countries. Explore the Prime Video subscription in Nigeria and other details.

Key takeaways

The Amazon Prime subscription offers a rich selection of global and Nigerian films, including Yoruba films.

The subscription is payable monthly and costs ₦2,300 .

. To subscribe, simply download the Prime Video app on your mobile devices and set up an account.

on your mobile devices and set up an account. This account gives you a seven-day free trial .

. You can also get all your favourite movies using the Prime Video Mobile Edition, exclusive for MTN users.

Prime Video subscription in Nigeria

In Nigeria, movie lovers can access local and international shows across various devices on the globally available streaming service. The service is available on a local currency subscription, payable monthly.

Discover how to access the service, explore available subscription plans, payment options, and learn how to cancel your subscription.

How can I get Prime Video subscription in Nigeria?

Enjoy exclusive entertainment packages by downloading the Prime Video app or on the service website. Follow these simple steps to open up your world of entertainment.

Visit Google Play, Galaxy Store, Microsoft Store, or the Apple App Store to download and install Prime Video on your preferred device: iOS and Android phone, tablet, or smart TV. Log in to the application using your Amazon Prime account. Search and browse movies and shows by title or genre. Tap on a title to watch the film. Download by clicking on the download icon to watch movies and films offline.

Alternatively,

Visit the Prime Video website on your browser. Click on the 'Start your 7-day free trial' button. You will be redirected to the website's login page. Set up your Amazon Prime Nigeria login details by entering your personal information. These include your name, email address and password, to create an account and enjoy unlimited access to entertainment.

How much is a Prime Video subscription in Nigeria?

The monthly subscription service is ₦2,300. This option is available on the Prime Video app and has a seven-day free trial for new customers.

A more affordable subscription is available on the Prime Video Mobile Edition, exclusive for MTN subscribers. Get started by texting PVME to 7778 or visiting the MTN Play website.

For new subscribers, the first month is absolutely free with an added 2.5 GB of free MTN data package. For every month after that, it will cost you ₦800 to enjoy a diverse line-up of new and exciting content.

How do I pay for my Prime Video subscription in Nigeria?

As a Prime Video customer, you can pay for your subscription using digital wallets, credit or debit cards. Here is a guide on how to use the most common payment method;

Log in to your Amazon Prime account. On the 'Add Payment Method' menu, select credit or debit cards. Accepted cards include Mastercard and Visa. Enter your card information and submit. Other payment options include the Cardtonic dollar card or a domiciliary card, which can be used to process bill payments.

How do I cancel my Prime Video subscription?

Your Prime Video subscription's end date is typically displayed on the confirmation screen. Cancelling a subscription does not generate a refund for any previous subscription charges.

On the occasion you change your mind before the end date, you can reverse your cancellation. After that date, you will not be charged, nor will you have access to content from that subscription.

If you paid for your Prime Video add-on subscription using an Apple device, any cancellations must be made at least 24 hours before it is due for renewal. Otherwise, you may be charged.

Sign in to your Prime Video account. Go to 'Manage Your Subscriptions' and select 'Your Subscriptions'. Find the add-on subscription that you want to cancel. Select 'Unsubscribe' and confirm. If the subscription was created through a third party, such as MTN Nigeria, contact them for assistance.

Can I pay for Prime Video with a debit card?

Customers living in Nigeria can pay for their Amazon Prime Video subscription plans using Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards anywhere in the world. The streaming service also accepts Verve credit and debit cards for payment in Naira.

A Prime Video subscription in Nigeria is a welcome service with a wide range of Nollywood originals, international movies and television shows. For movie lovers, this subscription allows you to access content across different devices at an affordable price.

