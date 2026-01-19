What happened to Aura Bora Shark Tank after the show?

What happened after Aura Bora's Shark Tank appearance? The company secured an investment from Shark Robert Herjavec and used the exposure to accelerate growth. It has since expanded retail distribution, raised additional funding, and continued product innovation. Aura Bora remains active in the botanical sparkling water market.

Aura Bora founders, Paul and Madeleine Voge, pitch their business on Shark Tank Season 12, Episode 13.

Key takeaways

Aura Bora struck a deal on Shark Tank with Robert Herjavec for $200,000 in exchange for equity.

for $200,000 in exchange for equity. Post-show, retail distribution expanded significantly, reaching thousands of stores nationwide, such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Sprouts, Target, Wegmans, and Thrive Market.

The company raised over $10 million in funding through seed and Series A rounds.

in funding through seed and Series A rounds. Aura Bora continued product innovation with new flavours and collaborations with partners like Graza.

In 2025, Next In Natural acquired a majority stake to support further scaling, with founder Paul Voge remaining the company’s CEO.

Aura Bora's Shark Tank appearance: A turning point for the brand

Aura Bora is a botanical sparkling water brand founded by Paul and Madeleine Voge in 2019. The couple created the company to offer unusual, plant-based flavours such as basil berry, lavender cucumber, and cactus rose without sugar, artificial sweeteners, or sodium.

Aura Bora accepted a $200,000 for 15% equity deal from Robert Herjavec.

The brand appeared on Shark Tank Season 12, Episode 13 (2021), asking for $150,000 for 5% equity. On the show, they accepted an offer of $200,000 from Robert Herjavec in exchange for roughly 15% equity. The Aura Bora Shark Tank deal boosted the company’s capital and credibility.

Aura Bora's Shark Tank deal impact

Aura Bora’s appearance resulted in more than just funding, as it sparked national awareness. Following the episode’s broadcast, the brand’s social media accounts saw rapid follower growth and verification. The exposure helped drive one-day spikes in online sales, consistent with many Shark Tank success stories.

Herjavec’s investment came with strategic support in retail expansion and digital marketing, two areas crucial for consumer packaged goods startups seeking nationwide presence.

Aura Bora retail expansion and distribution

Following the Shark Tank appearance, Aura Bora grew rapidly with several selling points across the United States.

Before appearing on Shark Tank, Aura Bora had already gained traction in natural grocery stores, building a loyal customer base among wellness-focused shoppers. After the show aired, the brand’s distribution expanded dramatically as national exposure boosted retailer interest and consumer demand.

With Robert Herjavec’s backing and additional funding from later investment rounds, Aura Bora was well-positioned to scale quickly. As a result, Aura Bora grew from hundreds to thousands of retail locations across the United States.

Its products reached major retailers such as Whole Foods, Walmart, Sprouts, Target, Wegmans, and Thrive Market, marking a major step into mainstream grocery and e-commerce platforms. The company also strengthened its direct-to-consumer online sales through various digital channels, further increasing accessibility.

Aura Bora funding beyond Shark Tank

Aura Bora didn’t stop with the Shark Tank investment. Following its appearance on the show, the company continued to attract investor interest as it focused on scaling its business and strengthening its market position.

After Shark Tank, Aura Bora attracted more investors and has so far acquired funding exceeding $10 million.

In 2021, Aura Bora raised approximately $2 million in seed funding, which was used to expand inventory, improve operational capacity, and support early-stage growth. The following year, in 2022, the brand closed a Series A funding round exceeding $10 million to further accelerate distribution expansion and increase marketing efforts nationwide.

These funding rounds included participation from investors beyond Robert Herjavec, providing additional capital and strategic support. This broader investor base enabled Aura Bora to scale more rapidly while pursuing long-term brand building and sustained growth.

Aura Bora product innovation and strategic partnerships

Post-show growth at Aura Bora included a strong focus on product innovation as the brand looked to differentiate itself in the competitive sparkling water market. Building on the visibility gained from Shark Tank, the company leaned into creative flavour development to keep consumers engaged.

Aura Bora introduced new permanent and seasonal flavours such as mango chilli, lime cardamom, and various holiday-inspired varieties. These launches complemented its existing lineup while reinforcing its reputation for bold, botanical-inspired taste combinations.

The brand also collaborated with partners like Graza on unique offerings, including a zero-proof “Olive Oil Martini” beverage. This experimentation reflects Aura Bora’s commitment to its quirky and creative identity, which has become a major part of its brand appeal.

Aura Bora acquisition

Next In Natural acquired a significant stake in Aura Bora, but CEO Paul Voge

In February 2025, Aura Bora announced that Next In Natural, an investment firm, acquired a majority stake in the company, positioning it for future growth within a portfolio of natural food brands.

Under the deal, Paul Voge remains CEO, focusing on product innovation, while Next In Natural’s leadership supports strategic scaling and operational efficiencies.

What is Aura Bora's net worth after Shark Tank?

The company’s net worth is not publicly disclosed, as it is a private business. However, a 2021 publication by Forbes alleged that its value is more than $20 million. It has grown exponentially and has received massive funding from different sources.

On what episode of Shark Tank did Aura Bora appear?

Although the company was established in 2019, it appeared on Shark Tank in 2021 in Season 12, Episode 13.

What happened to Aura Bora after Shark Tank?

After the show, it grew its retail distribution from a few hundred stores to thousands nationwide, entered major retailers like Whole Foods, Walmart, Target, and Sprouts, and strengthened its e-commerce presence. It also raised significant additional funding, introduced new flavours and collaborations, and continued brand innovation.

Did Aura Bora get a deal on Shark Tank?

Aura Bora's net worth is alleged to be approximately $20 million.

The founders, Paul and Maddie Voge, accepted a deal from Shark Robert Herjavec: $200,000 for 15% equity in the company.

Is Aura Bora still in business today?

Aura Bora is still in business today and continues to sell its sparkling waters in retail stores and online, maintaining an active brand presence and product innovation.

Who owns Aura Bora now?

In 2025, the investment firm Next In Natural acquired a majority stake in Aura Bora, while founder Paul Voge remains CEO.

Aura Bora’s Shark Tank appearance gave the brand major exposure. After the show, it raised over $10 million in funding and expanded into thousands of stores nationwide. This growth helped boost the company’s estimated valuation to around $20 million. Today, Aura Bora continues to grow under Next In Natural’s ownership while introducing new flavours and collaborations.

