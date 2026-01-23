Better Bedder Shark Tank: Is the bed-making hack still around?

The Better Bedder from Shark Tank is not only still around, but it is considered a major success story from the ABC business reality TV show. The company has expanded from local farmers' markets to major national retailers. Founders, Nita Gassen and Judy Schott, saw their sales skyrocket, with over $10 million in lifetime revenue achieved by August 2023.

Better Bedder founders Judy Schott and Nita Gassen on the set of Shark Tank. Photo: @betterbedder on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Better Bedder appeared on Shark Tank Season 12 Episode 15 in February 2021.

in February 2021. Founders Judy Schott and Nita Gassen had asked fo r $150,000 in exchange for 10% of their company, but ultimately accepted $150,000 for 18% equity after negotiating with Lori Greiner.

of their company, but ultimately accepted after negotiating with Lori Greiner. Better Bedder achieved nearly $10 million in lifetime sales by late 2023 and expanded its retail presence to over 3,000 Walmart stores .

by late 2023 and expanded its retail presence to over . Beyond residential use, the company successfully entered commercial markets, including hotels, RVs, and assisted living facilities.

Business profile

Name Better Bedder Founders Judy Schott and Nita Gassen Industry Home Goods Product Bed-making aid Funding Self-funded, seeking investment Investment ask $150,000 Equity offered 10% Valuation (before Shark Tank) $1.5 million

Better Bedder appeared on the American business reality television series Shark Tank Season 12 in 2021. In their Shark Tank pitch, friends Judy Schott and Nita Gassen from Mandeville presented their invention, the Better Bedder, as a "giant headband" for mattresses that simplifies the chore of making a bed and keeps sheets securely in place.

The idea for the Better Bedder stemmed from Schott's son choosing to sleep on the couch because his bunk bed was too difficult to make.

Better Bedder founders Nita Gassen and Judy Schott showcasing their better bedder on ABC's Shark Tank. Photo: @betterbedder on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Judy Schott and Nita Gassen realised the product could help many others, including seniors and people with disabilities. They described the Better Bedder as a band that wraps around the side of a mattress and remains in place permanently.

Sheets are tucked into the band, which makes bed-making faster and eliminates the problem of fitted sheets popping off. It can also serve as a convenient place to store a remote or a book. Below is all you need to know about Better Bedder’s growth, major updates, and current status in 2026.

Inside Better Bedder Shark Tank Pitch

Judy Schott and Nita Gassen sought a $150,000 investment for a 10% equity stake in their company. The entrepreneurs had already sold around 15,000 units, mostly online and at local farmers' markets, with sales nearing $1 million at the time of filming. They explicitly stated they needed a Shark's help with marketing, as it was not their area of expertise.

Breaking down the Better Bedder’s Shark Tank deal

The Sharks were impressed by Better Bedder’s simple idea and strong early sales. While Kevin O’Leary and Mark Cuban decided not to invest, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, and Daymond John all made offers.

A bed with the Better Bedder. Photo: @betterbedder on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Barbara offered $150,000 for 20%, promising to improve profit margins and use her PR skills to boost sales, while Lori Greiner and Daymond John each offered $150,000 for 25%, with Lori highlighting its potential for QVC and infomercials.

Schott and Gassen countered by asking for 18% equity, which both Lori and Barbara accepted, and they ultimately chose Lori Greiner’s $150,000 for 18% deal, believing she was the best partner to help them reach a national audience and scale the business.

Better Bedder after Shark Tank

According to the Shark Tank Blog, in the month following their initial airing in February 2021, the company sold more units than in the entire previous year, with $157,000 in sales on the first day alone. The equity deal for 18% with Lori Greiner was transitioned into a licensing agreement.

The founders, Nita Gassen and Judy Schott, stated this was beneficial as they would never get that kind of marketing on their own, even if it meant a smaller individual cut of the profits. By August 2023, lifetime revenues were approaching $10 million.

Better Bedder founders Nita Gassen and Judy Schott stand beside their product display at a market event. Photo: @betterbedder on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As documented by Nola, in 2022, they were on track to hit $20 million in sales within a year after their update segment aired. Profits have reportedly exceeded $8 million, contributing to an estimated company net worth of $3 million.

Retail and commercial expansion

With Lori Greiner's support, the product was rolled out to over 3,000 Walmart stores across the United States. It is also sold in other major retailers like Target, Belk, and Kroger. She has also produced commercials for Better Bedder, and the product was heavily advertised on TV, Facebook, and Google.

In early 2024, the company officially stopped selling on Amazon to focus on direct sales through its official website. This decision was made to better manage customer relationships and protect the brand from low-quality copycat products.

Beyond residential use, the company has also targeted commercial markets, including hotels, RVs, and assisted living facilities.

Better Bedder founders Nita Gassen (right) and Judy Schott (left). Photo: @betterbedder on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Better Bedder Shark Tank still in business?

As of early 2026, Better Bedder remains in business and active and is one of the thriving Shark Tank products. Founders Nita Gassen and Judy Schott continue to run the business directly. Their official website, TheBetterBedder.com, is active, processing orders and publishing customer reviews as recently as January 2026.

What is Better Bedder’s net worth after Shark Tank?

As of early 2026, Better Bedder is estimated to have a net worth of approximately $3 million.

Which Shark Tank episode featured Better Bedder?

Better Bedder appeared on Shark Tank Season 12, Episode 15 in February 2021. During the episode, the founders made a deal with Lori Greiner, who invested $150,000 for 18% equity.

Who founded Better Bedder?

Better Bedder was founded by Judy Schott and Nita Gassen.

Where can you buy Better Bedder today?

You can buy Better Bedder from the official Better Bedder website and in select retail stores, including Walmart locations. The company does not sell on Amazon to avoid low-quality copycat products.

Better Bedder from Shark Tank is a thriving business, sold in thousands of Walmart stores and supported by a strategic partnership with Lori Greiner. By focusing on direct sales through its website and expanding into commercial markets like healthcare and hospitality, Better Bedder remains strong and continues to grow years after its TV debut.

Legit has recently published an article assessing the status of Crispy Cones after their appearance on Shark Tank. Crispy Cones is a fast-growing dessert company located in twelve states, earning about $1 million in annual revenue.

At the end of their pitch, the company secured a $200,000 deal for 20% equity with Barbara Corcoran. Read on to discover how the product has been faring after its Shark Tank pitch.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng