A look at Trippie Shark Tank: The app's post-show reality check

Trippie, an airport navigation app pitched by Ryan Diew in Shark Tank Season 9, did not secure a deal after the Sharks felt it was too early, with only four airports covered and 169 users. Despite the rejection, Trippie went on to thrive, expanding to 120 airports worldwide by 2025, generating over $3 million in revenue by 2023, and reaching an estimated $3.5 million valuation.

Key takeaways

The Trippie pitch aired on Shark Tank Season 9, Episode 1. Founder Ryan Diew asked for $100,000 for 10% equity for his airport navigation app, though he did not secure a deal.

Season 9, Episode 1. Founder Ryan Diew asked for for his airport navigation app, though he did not secure a deal. After the show, Trippie quickly expanded to 22 airports and now covers more than 100 airports worldwide .

. By late 2025, Trippie had generated approximately $3 million in lifetime revenue and was valued at approximately $3.5 million.

and was valued at approximately The app offers detailed, interactive terminal maps that help users find restaurants, shops, and bars inside airport terminals.

Trippie summary

Business name Trippie Founder Ryan Diew Industry Travel Technology Product type Airport navigation app with flight information and food delivery options Funding (Pre-Shark Tank) $32,000 from Colgate’s Shark Tank-like contest Deal status No deal Investment asked $100,000 for 10% equity Valuation $1 million (at the time of the Shark Tank pitch)

Inside Trippie's Shark Tank pitch

The Trippie pitch appeared on ABC's business reality television series Shark Tank Season 9, Episode 1, with founder Ryan Diew asking for $100,000 in exchange for 10% equity. He presented Trippie as a “Waze for airports,” designed to help travellers find gates, food, and services inside large terminals.

The app used Google Maps to show interactive airport layouts, gate-specific restaurant options, and flight updates, but at the time, it only worked in four airports. The Sharks quickly focused on the app’s weak traction. Trippie had just 169 monthly active users and about 850 total downloads, raising concerns about demand and growth.

They also questioned the lack of unique technology, noting that larger platforms could easily offer similar features. Under pressure, Diew said he lacked wealthy backers or connections. The comment upset the Sharks, with Robert Herjavec sharing his own humble beginnings and Mark Cuban calling out what he saw as excuses.

All the Sharks passed, saying Trippie was more of a feature than a real business and needed stronger value before investment.

After appearing on Shark Tank, Trippie used the show's exposure to expand beyond its original four-airport launch. According to Shark Tank Blog, within a few years, the app expanded to about 120 airports worldwide, including major hubs like Tokyo, Sydney, and Frankfurt, covering many of the busiest travel locations.

This wider reach came despite travel slowdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the app remained available on iOS with interactive terminal maps, flight status tracking, and highlighted food and amenity information.

Financially, Trippie's Shark Tank app saw significant growth after the show. By the mid-2020s, it was generating around $3 million in revenue per year and had an estimated valuation of approximately $3.5 million, far above its $1 million valuation at the Shark Tank pitch.

Is Trippie from Shark Tank still in business?

The app remains active and free to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. It features interactive terminal maps that highlight popular restaurants, bars, and coffee shops to help travellers find amenities during layovers. The app has grown from just four airports at the time of its pitch to covering 120 airports worldwide by 2026.

Its U.S. presence now covers airports accounting for roughly 82% of all domestic air travel. Ryan Diew leveraged the app's success to transition into the investment world. He currently serves as a Partner and Entrepreneur at Residence (EIR) at Base Ventures, a technology-focused seed fund.

How much is the Trippie app worth now?

As of 2026, the Trippie app is estimated to be worth around $3.5 million, a significant increase from its pre-Shark Tank valuation of about $1 million.

Which Shark Tank episode featured the Trippie app?

Trippie appeared on Shark Tank Season 9, Episode 1, where founder Ryan Diew pitched the airport navigation app. He asked for $100,000 in exchange for 10% equity, valuing the business at $1 million.

Who founded Trippie?

Trippie was founded by Ryan Diew, a former Colgate University basketball player and computer science student, who developed the app to help travellers navigate airports and locate amenities.

Trippie’s Shark Tank appearance didn’t end with a deal, but the show still gave the app valuable exposure. Even without investment, Trippie has grown significantly and now works in over 120 airports worldwide, with an estimated value of $5 million in 2025. The app proved early doubts wrong and became a successful tool that many travellers use.

