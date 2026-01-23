Where Snactiv, the hand-free snacking tool, ended up after Shark Tank

Snactiv, a hand-free snacking tool, gained popularity among gamers and multitaskers. After securing a $200,000 deal for 20% equity from Kevin Hart and Lori Greiner on Shark Tank Season 13, the company quickly generated notable online sales.

Snactiv founders Kevin Choi and Edwin Cho during their Shark Tank pitch (L), and the Snactiv logo (R). Photo: Christopher Willard, @getsnactiv on Facebook (modified by author)

Key takeaways

In their Shark Tank pitch, founders Kevin Choi and Edwin Cho asked for $200,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in Snactiv , valuing their company at about $2 million .

pitch, founders Kevin Choi and Edwin Cho asked for , valuing their company at about . They received a Snactiv Shark Tank offer from Lori Greiner and guest shark Kevin Hart for $200,000 for 20% equity .

offer from Lori Greiner and guest shark Kevin Hart for . After appearing on Shark Tank , Snactiv expanded its hand-free snack tools with new editions and limited retail collaborations, reaching markets including Canada and Singapore .

, Snactiv expanded its hand-free snack tools with new editions and limited retail collaborations, reaching markets including . The company Snactiv was valued at around $1 million on Shark Tank.

Business profile summary

Business name Snactiv Founder(s) Kevin Choi, Edwin Cho Year founded 2021 Product Hand-free snack tool Product cost Approximately $12–$20 Business valuation $1 million Shark Tank appearance date March 2022 Shark Tank season Season 13 Ask $200,000 for 10% equity Offer $200,000 for 20% equity Sharks Kevin Hart and Lori Greiner Result Handshake deal on-air

Snactiv Shark Tank recap: From pitch to nationwide success

Snactiv, the innovative hands-free snack tool that keeps fingers clean while using keyboards, controllers, or mobile devices, made its Shark Tank debut in Season 13. Founders Kevin Choi and Edwin Cho showcased its convenience and fun design, impressing both the Sharks and viewers.

The episode highlighted the on-air pitch and deal, boosting Snactiv’s post-show growth and nationwide exposure in the snackware market.

Snactiv Shark Tank episode: Inside the pitch and final decision

Snactiv appeared on Shark Tank Season 13, where founders Kevin Choi and Edwin Cho introduced their hands-free snack tool. The product was designed to keep fingers clean while using keyboards, game controllers, and mobile devices. Their engaging demonstration highlighted the product’s convenience for gamers, office workers, and multitaskers.

Write and snack at the same time with Snactiv’s hands-free design. Photo: @getsnactiv (modified by author)

The founders asked for $200,000 in exchange for a 10% stake in the company. After negotiations, guest Shark Kevin Hart and TV personality Lori Greiner made a joint handshake offer of $200,000 for 20% equity. The founders accepted the deal on air, bringing the pitch to a close.

What happened to Snactiv after Shark Tank?

Snactiv’s Shark Tank episode gave the brand nationwide exposure, sparking growth. Here’s how Snactiv leveraged its Shark Tank success in the Snactiv after Shark Tank update.

Boost in visibility and sales

After the Snactiv Shark Tank pitch aired, the brand saw a surge in attention. Website traffic and social media engagement skyrocketed, while online sales, especially through Snactiv’s official store and platforms like Amazon, increased dramatically. Founders Kevin Choi and Edwin Cho reflected on this growth, saying:

It's been a wild ride and we can't thank our community of customers enough for supporting us and spreading the word. It makes us happy to know we're making people's lives just a little bit easier—even if it's something so simple and silly.

Product line growth and collaborations

Gaming made easy with Snactiv’s hands-free snack holder. Photo: @getsnactiv (modified by author)

Building on the momentum from the Snactiv Shark Tank deal, the founders launched new colors, multipacks, and limited-edition merchandise to attract a broader audience. They also pursued promotional collaborations, including a limited-edition partnership with DoorDash, which featured Snactiv tools in select DashMart locations across the U.S.

This initiative helped the brand reach new customers in retail while sustaining strong online sales.

International expansion

Snactiv’s post-show success went global, with products now available in Canada and Singapore. The international expansion highlighted growing demand for the hands-free snacking concept and positioned the brand for continued growth.

Ongoing growth and future direction

Hands-free snacking with Snactiv while typing keeps you productive and focused. Photo: @getsnactiv (modified by author)

The exposure from the show gave the founders a major platform to scale Snactiv. The brand continues to drive marketing and sales and is actively pursuing new retail partnerships. Snactiv is also expanding its product lineup, reinforcing its post-Shark Tank growth and strengthening its presence in the hands-free snackware market.

What is Snactiv Shark Tank's net worth?

As a private company, Snactiv hasn’t revealed its financials. The Shark Tank deal with Kevin Hart and Lori Greiner was valued at $1 million on the show. Post-show estimates suggest Snactiv’s value is now in the low millions, fueled by strong sales, product launches, and national expansion.

Enjoying snacks hands-free with Snactiv while watching a movie. Photo: @snactiv (modified by author)

FAQs

What is Snactiv? Snactiv is a multitasking, hands-free snack tool designed to keep both your hands and devices clean during work, gaming, or other activities. Who founded Snactiv? It was founded by Kevin Choi and Edwin Cho. Is Snactiv still in business? Snactiv continues to sell its multitasking snacking tool and has also expanded its product line to include T-shirts. Did Kevin Hart and Lori Greiner officially invest in Snactiv? They offered a handshake deal of $200,000 for 20% equity, but the official closing has not been publicly confirmed. How much is Snactiv worth? Snactiv’s estimated net worth is around $1 million, based on its Shark Tank deal, according to Shark Tank Recap. How does Snactiv work? The tool slips over fingers like a mini-glove, letting users pick up snacks like chips or popcorn without actually touching them.

Snactiv's success after Shark Tank demonstrates how a simple, playful idea can capture consumer attention. Investor exposure and media coverage helped the company expand its product line, form retail partnerships, and reach international markets. With practicality, fun, and niche appeal, Snactiv stands out among Shark Tank successes.

