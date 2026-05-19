Xabi Alonso could reshape Chelsea’s squad and potentially sanction the sale of a key Brazil international Joao Pedro

Barcelona are actively monitoring the situation, with Deco personally involved in scouting discussions

Chelsea remain strongly linked with Victor Osimhen, but Galatasaray are demanding around €100m for the Nigerian

Incoming Xabi Alonso could be forced into a major early decision at Chelsea, with reports suggesting he may sanction the sale of forward Joao Pedro in order to fund a move for Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The situation is already creating tension behind the scenes, as the Blues begin shaping their next project under new leadership.

Chelsea are in the mix to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, currently at Galatasaray, remains one of Europe’s most sought-after strikers and has long been on Chelsea’s radar.

Barcelona interest complicates Chelsea plans

The potential reshuffle at Chelsea comes at a time when Joao Pedro is attracting serious interest from abroad.

According to Football Transfers, Barcelona are reportedly pushing hard for the Brazil international, with sporting director Deco personally travelling to London to hold discussions with his representatives.

Xabi Alonso could be ready to offload Brazilian forward Joao Pedro to fund the transfer of Victor Osimhen to Chelsea. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Catherine Ivill

Source: Getty Images

The visit also included monitoring Chelsea’s FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City, underlining Barcelona’s intent to assess the player closely in high-pressure conditions.

Reports suggest Pedro has been viewed internally at Chelsea as “untouchable,” but Alonso’s arrival could shift that stance quickly.

There is growing concern that blocking a move to Barcelona could create internal friction, something Alonso is keen to avoid after issues he previously encountered at Real Madrid involving squad harmony and player satisfaction.

If he feels the situation risks destabilising the dressing room, a sale could be considered despite the player’s importance.

Osimhen remains a long-term Chelsea target

While exits are being discussed, Chelsea are still actively exploring high-profile arrivals.

According to TEAMtalk, Osimhen remains a priority target for the Blues after coming close to joining the club in 2024 before negotiations collapsed over personal terms.

The Nigerian forward has since rebuilt his reputation with consistent performances after leading Galatasaray to two successful Super Lig titles and remains one of the most dangerous strikers in European football.

His current form has once again placed him at the centre of Chelsea’s recruitment plans, especially as the club look to bring in more experienced players under Alonso’s direction.

However, any move will not be straightforward. Galatasaray are understood to value Osimhen at around €100 million following their €75 million investment last summer.

Transfer domino effect could shape Chelsea’s summer

The emerging situation could set off a chain reaction across Europe.

Chelsea’s willingness to sell one major attacking asset may determine whether they can fund a move for Osimhen.

At the same time, Barcelona’s interest adds another layer of pressure, potentially forcing quick decisions from all parties involved.

For Alonso, the challenge will be balancing squad harmony with ambitious recruitment goals.

And for Osimhen, the summer window could once again bring him close to a Premier League move that has been building for years without ever fully materialising.

Osimhen’s agents plotting Galatasaray exit

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen could be in another major transfer saga this summer after reports claimed his representatives are quietly exploring potential exits from Galatasaray despite the striker enjoying life in Istanbul.

The Nigerian forward has been one of Galatasaray’s standout performers this season, helping the club secure the Turkish Süper Lig title while producing another impressive goalscoring campaign.

Source: Legit.ng