MultiChoice has announced its festive season content schedule and special offers for GOtv customers, comprising a range of programmes during the holidays, The Sun reported.

According to the company, the line-up for this year’s yuletide season features a Holiday Pop-Up Channel, a dedicated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) channel, full-day Premier League access, and discounted decoder prices to help more households stay connected throughout the season.

MultiChoice’s Executive Head of Marketing, Tope Oshunkeye, said the Holiday Pop-Up Channel, which runs on GOtv Channel 49 from November 20, 2025, to January 3, 2026, will showcase major celebrations across Africa. Viewers will be able to watch the following events:

Festival of Champions on November 21

The Experience on December 5.

The Akwa Ibom Christmas Carols Festival on December 19; and

Carnival Week in Calabar from December 23 to 30.

The channel will highlight various concerts, cultural showcases, fashion and other festive performances.

The company said GOtv will also offer expanded football coverage to GOtv Jolli customers, saying they will enjoy 24 hours of Premier League action on Sunday, November 30. They will also get to watch key matches airing on SuperSport EPL, SuperSport Action, and SuperSport Football.

GOtv Jolli customers and subscribers of higher packages will also have access to a dedicated AFCON Pop-Up Channel on GOtv 59, where they will watch the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, which will take place in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026. Most fixtures will air live, with additional games available on SuperSport Africa 2 (GOtv 64) from December 29 to January 1.

Oshunkeye noted that the combination of football, festivals and reduced decoder prices was aimed at helping more families enjoy the season.

“Our festive season line-up is designed to bring joy, excitement, and value to our customers,” Oshunkeye said.

MultiChoice announces new decoder prices

As part of efforts to make the holiday period more affordable, the company has also reduced decoder prices to as low as N6,500 until December 31, 2025.

Legit.ng earlier reported that MultiChoice also reduced the price of DStv decoder for new customers. The company dropped the price of a DStv decoder from N10,000 to N7,900, while the price of a GOtv decoder has been slashed to N6,500.

MiltiChoice said the price reduction is aimed at reflecting the current economic realities, and help more families access entertainment. A similar price cut was implemented in June 2025 under the company’s “We’ve Got You’’ campaign, in which it reduced prices of DSTV and GOtv decoders by about 50%.

