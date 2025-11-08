Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest had the attention of many online as he celebrated his best friend, Davido

Davido shared a video of himself celebrating with his newly acquired cars, including a Rolls-Royce worth over ₦1 billion

The businessman, overwhelmed by his friend’s latest acquisition, spoke about how it had been transported to the country

Celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, has joined in celebrating Nigerian music star Davido after the singer splashed billions of naira on a new 2025 Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan, reportedly worth ₦1.08 billion.

Chiefpriest took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and his bestie, congratulating the singer on his latest acquisition.

Chiefpriest goes all out as Davido splashes ₦1bn on new Rolls Royce. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

The nightlife entrepreneur claimed that the Afrobeats star flew in his new ride via Emirates Airlines instead of using a regular ship.

He further expressed admiration for how the singer consciously spends on luxury items.

Sharing the photo, Chiefpriest wrote: “The Richest!!!! Just Dey Buy Dey Go, Na Only You Dey Enter Dealership Buy Am For Abroad, Come Flex Am There Small Then Put Am For Plane Fly Am Come Home, Pay Customs. @davido You Sabi Chop Money, My Man Cars No Dey Enter Ship🛳️ Na Emirates✈️ Way. Detty Dec 2025 Another Flying✈️ Rolls Royce Again, You Have Never Failed Me Baddest✊🏾 I’m So Proud Of How You Stylishly Spend Money.”

See his post below:

The post came shortly after Davido made headlines for earning another Grammy Award nomination.

The superstar, whose real name is David Adeleke, received a nod in the Best African Music Performance category for his song “With You” featuring Omah Lay, one of the standout tracks from his Timeless album.

The category also includes songs by Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Wizkid, and Tyla, setting the stage for a highly competitive race at the 2026 Grammy Awards, scheduled for February 1, 2026.

Following the announcement, Davido shared a video showing himself and his crew celebrating the milestone while showing off his newest luxury ride.

His associate and blogger, Tunde Ednut, revealed that the Rolls-Royce is valued at ₦1,080,000,000.

Chiefpriest can’t hide excitement as Davido shows off ₦1bn Rolls Royce. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest’s post trended online

Fans have since flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising the artist.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

davido said:

"Ur wahala too much this my bestie 😂❤️❤️."

deliciousebi said:

"If e reach your turn no hype your bestie , de envy am."

samanigram said:

"Grammy boysssss."

angel_igwebuike said:

"Hard work pays. Davido works so hard, nobody should be jealous him."

that_girly_emerald said:

"Since I became your fan no one has ever liked my comment 😩😩😩😩I go cry oo😩😩😩

prisciliakalu said:

"😂😂😂 baba u no dy see my comment abeg show ur girl love 🙌."

tnt_tmmg said:

"E say na “Flying Rolls Royce” 😂😂."

ileemah said:

"You go sabi write love letter for secondary school 😂😂🙌."

peopleloadedtv said:

"Baba imade is made ❤️🔥."

etek_notions

"Hahaha, this is your picture and facial expression. Follow the captions 😂😂😂😂. Congratulations to @davido, a hard worker."

lauritha_anthony said:

"Y'all need this kind of friendship😂😂 Chioma go think say na only her love Davido😂❤️."

davidoheir_ said:

"Na ur caption Dey always sweet me😂😂."

official_omalichanwa said:

"These 2 ❤️🔥😂."

mc_filosopher said:

"So proud of how you spend money 😂😂😂😂😂😂… 📌 🔥🔥🔥🤝😷."

amarachiigidimbah said:

"A finished man inlove 😀😍 Cp see as you dey blush like secondary school girl wey dey with her crush 😀😀❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Source: Legit.ng