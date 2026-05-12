Ini Dima Okojie has shared a funny pregnancy craving she experienced as she asked her fans about their own experiences

In the post, she shared a video of herself eating rice and narrated what happened before she finally got to eat the food

Fans reacted by sharing their own experiences and praying for her safe delivery while laughing over the video

Nollywood actress Ini Dima Okojie has shared a funny video about one of her pregnancy cravings as she expects her first child.

The actress had announced a while ago that she was expecting her bundle of joy after opening up about her health battle.

Reactions as Ini Dima Okojie opens up about pregnancy cravings. Photo credit@inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

Last year, Ini Dima Okojie revealed that she battled fibroids and shared her journey while also encouraging people interested in getting screened.

In the video, she was seen eating rice while narrating what happened before she eventually got the food.

Ini Dima Okojie shares pregnancy cravings

According to her, she saw a video of Funke buying rice from an eatery and suddenly started craving the same food again.

She then informed her mother, who sent her driver and personal assistant to buy the rice for her. Ini Dima Okojie instructed them to get extra stew and asked that the meat and stew be packed separately from the rice.

However, the eatery attendants reportedly refused to give her the extra stew despite her pleas and offer to pay for more items.

Ini Dima Okojie speaks about pregnancy craving, fans react. Photo credit@inidimaokojie

Source: Instagram

The actress said she had to speak with the person in charge, but the lady still refused. She then started crying and explained that she was pregnant and only wanted extra stew.

Lady grants Ini Dima Okojie’s request

After hearing that the movie star was pregnant, the woman reportedly began saying in Yoruba, “Oloyun ni,” meaning “She is pregnant,” before asking that she be given an extra plate and more stew.

Fans laughed over the story, while many women also shared their own pregnancy craving experiences.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Fans share take on Ini Okojie's video

Here are comments below:

@onyiluvsu shared:

"It's allowed, biko. Anything to make a pregnant woman happy, I'll support."

@ermelindesakahjing reacted:

"Pregnancy did us things walahi. Okra, which I wouldn't eat regularly, was my best meal in all 4 pregnancies I had. I'll crave Okra from the first month to last. After I put to birth, I don't want to even see Okra. Until next Pregnancy. Chaiii."

@ kechiloren shared:

" I couldn’t believe you cried for that stew."

@oredola0 said:

"This is funny and so relatable, but why did I get teary-eyed watching this?"

@ sunmboadeoye wrote:

"I cried when hubby changed my room colour. He was like “It’s just a colour.” I said nooo, it’s not pink, my “pregnancy made me cry for nothing” story."

Ini Dimi-Okojie names food she stopped eating

Legit.ng also reported that Ini Dima Okojie revealed some of the food items she had to stop eating because of her fibroids.

Ini said that she was going on a holistic journey to shrink her fibroids by cutting out some foods.

She then went on to share a long list of some of the things she had to abandon for the sake of her health, including rice, meat, bread, caffeine, pasta, noodles, and more.

Source: Legit.ng