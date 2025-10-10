BBNaija season 10's last nine finalists opened up about their experiences in the house, their plans, and more

Mensan, while speaking with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, shared what it felt like for him to join singer Adekunle Gold on stage

BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi responded to a question about relationships and love after the reality show

As Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 10's last nine finalists continue with their media rounds, they reflected on their time in the house, their plans, relationships, and more.

Dede, Imisi, Isabella, Jason Jae, Kaybobo, Kola, Koyin, Mensan, and Sultana spoke on different issues regarding themselves and BBNaija season 10.

Dede says Imisi deserved to emerged as winner. Credit: dede/imisiofficial/iammensan

Source: Instagram

Imisi says she is focused on God

The BBNaija season 10 winner, when asked about her relationship and love life, disclosed she is focused on God. She revealed she would still need to speak with knowledgeable people before deciding on her next step regarding life after the show.

"God is the next thing for me, then I will focus on what next to do in life. Right now, I am still taking my time to reflect on the whole scenario. After this media round, I will probably talk to a few people on the next step to take," she said.

Dede insists Imisi deserved to win

Despite comments on social media that she should have emerged as the winner, Dede stated that Imisi deserved to win.

"Everyone in the house is a winner. Imisi deserves to win, there is no 'if,'" she said.

Mensan believes he has made his family happy

While in the house, Mensan, during an emotional moment, spoke about his plans to make his family proud.

"I think I have made my family happy, however, we are just coming out of the house and you don't expect all things I have been looking for to just happen. It is still in the process," he said.

Imisi plans to seek advice before deciding on future after BBNaija. Credit: imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

Mensan on sharing the BBNaija stage with Adekunle Gold

He disclosed it was not the first time he was meeting Adekunle Gold. Mensan, however, added that joining the singer on stage was a great experience for him.

"That experience, although I have met Adekunle Gold before (in 2022), meeting him like this on a very big platform is a very great thing for me."

Sultana speaks on Faith's disqualification

Sultana, who was involved in a scuffle with Faith that led to her disqualification from the show, responded when asked why housemates were shocked about her exit.

"Not just Faith, there were some things that happened in the house that everyone expected. We expected disqualification or a form of punishment. For me, it was not just that it was Faith; whenever something happens in the house, we expect a form of punishment," she said.

Sultana on being a child bride

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sultana, while in the house, left many emotional after she opened up on being a child bride. She shared how she was able to overcome the experience.

"Life happens to anybody, regardless of what you are going through. Time wouldn't wait for you. You can decide to sit back or decide to get up to change the narrative, and that is what I did for me and my kids," she said.

Sultana plans to share her knowledge

The reality star opened up on what was next for her after BBNaija.

"I plan to build a school where I share my knowledge and plans. I am open to explore," she said.

Jason Jae reacts to comments on Faith's chances of winning

Jason Jae disclosed he had made the comment "if Faith wins, make I bend" because he felt his chances at that time were not strong enough to emerge as the winner.

"I don't know what led to that, it must have been a build-up. But I am sure at that time, in my opinion, I felt he was not strong enough," he said.

Isabella speaks about her son

The mother of one disclosed it was emotional for her to leave her son and be in the BBNaija house for months.

"It was emotional. I had already had a conversation with him, and he knew it was good for me to go. The sacrifice was worth it. My relationship with my son is very intentional, and we communicate well," she said.

Kola opens up on his connection with Sabrina

Kola revealed he and Sabrina were close before coming into the house.

"I do appreciate Sabrina. We are actually besties. We came from the same background, and we do not live far from each other in Canada," he said.

Kola speaks on plans after BBNaija

The BBNaija finalist shared plans to take the fashion world by storm.

"I was already doing brand content creation before going into the house. I still want to be relevant in the fashion world. I want to also show my fashion varieties in Nigeria. Nollywood is home for me, and I can't wait to immerse myself in a lot of characters," he said.

BBNaija fallout: Man breaks up with girlfriend

Legit.ng previously reported that BBNaija Season 10 led to the end of a relationship between fans of the 10/10 winner Imisi and disqualified housemate Faith.

In a WhatsApp group for Faith's fans, a man announced he ended his relationship with his girlfriend, a fan of Imisi.

The man's reason for ending the relationship sparked reactions from BBNaija viewers as they shared diverse opinions.

Source: Legit.ng