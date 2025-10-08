BBNaija season 10 has led to the end of a relationship between fans of the 10/10 winner Imisi, and disqualified housemate Faith

In a WhatsApp group for Faith's fans, a man announced he ended his relationship with his girlfriend, who is a fan of Imisi

The man's reason for ending the relationship has sparked reactions from BBNaija viewers as they shared diverse opinions

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) has continued to make waves on social media days after the conclusion of the season 10 edition, which saw Imisi crowned as the winner.

Days after the reality show ended, some fans have been caught up in heated exchanges over their favourite housemates. Legit.ng recently reported that some of Faith's fans dragged Imisi for mentioning his name in her appreciation post.

Relationship of four years end over imisi and Faith. Credit: imisiofficial/faithadewale

Source: Instagram

As the drama continues, a man, who is also a fan of Faith, in a group chat created for the disqualified housemate's supporters, announced the end of his relationship with his girlfriend, who is a supporter of Imisi.

According to the man, his girlfriend had spoken ill about Faith, which he found disrespectful, leading him to decide to end the relationship.

Man breaks up with girlfriend for attempting to speak ill about Faith. Credit: imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

"I just had a serious altercation with my girlfriend a moment ago simply because she's an ardent fan of Imisi. She attempted to speak ill of my able doctor Faith, which I found utterly disrespectful. Consequently, I told her that, for the sake of my principles and loyalty that I have for Faith, which is more than anything, I would have no choice but to terminate the relationship," the man wrote in the WhatsApp group chat.

According to the man, he ended his four-year relationship over his girlfriend's comment about Imisi.

Reactions as Faith's fan ends relationship

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the man's action, read them below:

Favour Mucheal said:

"If this is true. Na only ppl wey Dey like faith Dey support am. No difference at all lol Psychiatric native dr and his psychiatric patients."

Mary Vincent commented:

"Oga nd fans na same character...the girl suppose even end the relationship when she see sey the guy na Faith fan...abi she no value her life?"

Johnson SinuolaTyc said:

"And wetin faith go take compensate him like dis cuz bro came and left with nothing nah abi Faithfooolllllss."

Nora Justine Eyo commented:

"Chai! This girl doesn't know what God has done for her ooo Girl run o."

Tinashe Train wrote:

"She go lost her relationship bcs of Imisi Ok Imisi go rent kola give her.. But sha make she dey careful bcs rented husband nah bata wahala.. If nah lie I dey talk She fit ask juju whorestin..lol Nobody should come for me abeg..I dey read for my finals exam."

Precious Chinwe said:

"The girl no know wetin God actually saved her from. She should be thankful o."

Bukky Bukola commented:

"When I say Na mostly madddd people dey support Faith they thought I too d Like what is this if not madness If that girl like herself she should just run from the guy."

Imisi clears air on relationship with Faith

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Imisi, during a post-BBNaija interview, disclosed that her friendship with Faith was over.

The season 10 winner described Faith as an interesting and intelligent person. She, however, disclosed that he had said some things that were not true about her.

Source: Legit.ng