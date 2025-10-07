A video has captured BBNaija's Isabella reuniting with her son after her exit from the reality show a few days ago

In the clip, the single mother pauses in emotional surprise as she sees her son for the first time after months on the show

Fans couldn’t get enough of the heartwarming moment, showering the mother and son with love in the comments

Reality star Isabella Georgewill has shared a heartwarming video of her reunion with her son, Mensan.

The former housemate, who made it to the finals of the Big Brother Naija season ten edition, was seen getting emotional upon seeing her son again.

She paused at the door as she spotted her son coming to meet her. Isabella, smiling widely, held a cup in one hand and a jar of plantain chips in the other.

When her son saw her, he also smiled and responded to a man who asked if he was Isabella’s child.

The mother and son embraced for several minutes before Mensan turned to continue talking to the man standing beside his mother.

Isabella helps son adjust his collar

After the reunion, the pair was seen in a room. Mensan was sitting, while Isabella stood beside him, adjusting the collar of his shirt.

She briefly got distracted by someone asking her questions in the room, nodding in response to what was being said.

In the caption of her post, Isabella mentioned that the reunion with her son was the only thing that truly mattered to her.

It’s worth noting that Isabella is not the only ex-housemate with a child. Thelma Lawson, another former housemate, also has a child.

Reflecting on her time away from her son, Thelma shared how emotional it was to leave him behind for nearly three months, eagerly anticipating their reunion after leaving Biggie’s house.

How fans reacted to Isabella's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the reality star about her reunion with her son. Many gushed over the video, they praised the former housemate for sharing a great bond with his son. Here are comments below:

@prettie_honie reacted:

"Thank you Mensan, you are a sweet guyy."

@oluwatobi1324 shared:

"I watched this video unhealthy number of times. Single mothers are the best .......I love you guys. Work hard for yourself and kids as a single parent. You matter and they matter to you."

@kemi_sanitary commented:

"As a single mother am super proud of u @isabella_georgewill loving your child unconditionally may the almighty grant your heart desires."

@lifeafterbbnaijia said:

"Aww, this is so Beautiful to watch. See me smiling and so happy for Isabella and her Son Jason. Remain Blessed."

@somadina_serwaa said:

"Awww this is so beautiful and emotional ."

@balogun.gloria wrote:

"Awwwwn this is the most beautiful video on my timeline please, mother's love is priceless. Isabella reuniting with Jason ."

