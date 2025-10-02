A ranking of the top 10 trending BBNaija housemates on social media across Africa has emerged online

This came as BBNaija season 10 drew to an end, with the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, October 5

Recall that Imisi, Dede, Kaybobo, and Mensan were among the last 10 housemates in the house

As fans and lovers of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) anticipated the grand finale scheduled for Sunday, October 5, a ranking of how housemates are trending online across Africa emerged.

The social media ranking shared by Ranks Africa on X showed how the last 10 housemates trended online in week 9, from September 21 to September 27.

According to Ranks Africa, leading the trend for the week is Imisi, reclaiming the No. 1 spot, followed closely by Koyin, Faith, and Sultana.

While Dede and Kola continue to hold their ground on the trending table.

Also making waves on the Week 9 chart are Kaybobo (returning strong), Mensan (entering the chart for the first time), Rooboy (making a solid comeback), and Isabella, all keeping conversations alive as some of the most talked-about housemates across Africa.

The 10 housemates who made it into the final week are: Mensan, Kola, Dede, Imisi, Faith, Kaybobo, Jason Jae, Sultana, Isabella, and Koyin.

Viewers will now decide who walks away with the title of BBNaija Season 10 winner and N150 million grand prize on Sunday, October 5.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Esther Sky called out Imisi for not portraying her real identity in the house.

The actress also shared why Imisi must not emerge as the winner of BBNaija season 10, including making bold allegations against the housemate.

See the ranking by Ranks Africa below:

Reactions trail BBNaija housemates ranking

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the social media ranking, with fans defending their favourites.

Read the comments below:

CAkporiyede said:

"Imisi the show."

murphybotsha reacted:

"1st thing I did was to check location and I Saw Lagos I just dey Paid Influencers magazine Abeg abeg FAKE CHART I don't rate anything from Lagos rating cos of paid Influencers .. They destroyed last year bbnaija If u know u know ..."

EigbokhanGodwin

Koyin was the most talked about this week sha. This board isn't credible.

preciouss102501 reacted:

"God please let it be like this on the day of the finale amen."

oyindamola471 said:

"Imisi lonely at the top."

Hereykeade reacted:

"So this mean faith trended than Sultana? Like I don’t understand mchew."

Muhzee_SZN said:

"This thing is fake i swear what the helly."

AkinwoleRachael commented:

"Number 1 on Africa chart , No. 1 on big brother chart oya make ur fav run am if e easy ….I no dey Stan rubbish….imistars make we Dey get ready to crash down the voting poll too ….. our girl must be crown as the."

Imisi raises alarm after seeing strange object

Legit.ng also reported that Imisi stumbled on an object that looked like severed head stored in a transparent jar.

The shocking discovery left her screaming uncontrollably and calling for help, drawing the attention of her fellow housemates.

A video captured the moment other BBNaija housemates rushed to the kitchen to confirm what she had seen, only to be left stunned themselves.

