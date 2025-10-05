Ebuka has unveiled the top five finalists of the Big Brother Naija reality show as the season comes to an end

In a post, all five finalists were seen sitting in the lounge, waiting for the next announcement from the show’s host

Fans of the reality show took to social media to share their reactions after seeing the housemates who made it to the top five

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the Big Brother Naija reality show, has finally unveiled the top five finalists as the season draws to a close.

The show, which began in July, wrapped up after about three months of intense competition among housemates.

Fans react to Kola, Imisi, Dede, others making top finalist. Photo credit@officialimisis/@kolaomotosho/@officvialsultana

Source: Instagram

In a post making the rounds online, the five finalists were seen seated in the Biggie’s lounge, waiting for Ebuka to make the next announcement.

Imisi, her best friend Kola, Koyin, Dede, and Sultana all made it to the grand finale of the show.

The finalists were elegantly dressed in their various outfits. Imisi and Kola rocked traditional attire, complete with matching caps and headgear, while Dede, Sultana, and Koyin opted for stylish English outfits as they joined the duo in the lounge.

Fans react to top five list

Following the unveiling, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the finalists. Many agreed that those who made it to the top five were deserving of their spots, praising Kola and Imisi for keeping their friendship strong throughout the competition.

Dede's fan excited about her position on BBN. Photo credit@officialdede

Source: Instagram

Some fans, however, focused on Imisi’s fashion choice, particularly her crocs, noting that the colour didn’t quite match her outfit.

Others lauded Kola’s fanbase and compared his performance on the show to that of Jason and Mensah.

Recall that 29 housemates entered the Big Brother Naija house at the start of the season. Over time, several were evicted until the competition narrowed down to the top ten, and ultimately, the final five.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the top five lists

Reactions have trailed the names of people who made it to the top five of the show. Many shared their take about their performance while in Biggie's house. Here are comments below:

@symply.lucia stated:

"Worthy top 5... nobody sneaked inside."

@c.h.a.y.o.m.a reacted:

"This top 5 is deserving honestly am so happy."

@adejumoomobolanleo commented:

"Kola fans surprised me ooo. So he's stronger than Jason and Mensan wowww. Very unpredictable show."

@_tenima wrote:

"Kola & imisi only siblingship standingm my personal person."

@tproyalty_botanicals shared:

"Imisi still giving content. Which kind crocs be this. It’s the color for me."

Ebuka recreates Sunny Ade's outfit on BBN

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the Big Brother Naija show, had shared pictures of his second look as he hosted the new edition of the show.

In the two pictures shared by the media personalities, he was swearing a pink lace and heavy beads. King Sunny Ade was also wearing a pick.

Source: Legit.ng