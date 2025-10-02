A drama recently ensued between Faith and Sultana during a task in the Big Brother Naija house

A clip captured the moment Sultana fell while dragging a bucket with Faith in the house

The drama has seen some viewers calling for Faith’s disqualification from the reality show, while Faith's fans defended him

A few days before the end of the Big Brother Naija reality show, one of the housemates, Faith, found himself on the wrong side of the viewers, with some calling for his disqualification.

This followed a drama with Sultana during a task in the house.

Faith had threatened to go on with the task alone as he appeared to be dissatisfied with Sultana.

"This is what I don’t want, they don’t do these things like this, you think here is a hospital, you don’t do things like this. You’re going to mix up ingredients and it’s not going to come out," Sultana said.

"If you come here to complain, we will start this without you. If I hear one more complaint, I will start this thing on my own," Faith responded.

In response, Sultana dared him before deciding to take the ingredients away in the bucket.

This led to Faith and Sultana dragging the bucket, with Kaybobo and Dede asking the former to leave the latter.

During the fracas, Sultana fell to the ground as a clip captured her returning to her feet before limping away.

Reactions to Sultana falling during the exchange with Faith

The drama has seen some viewers calling for Faith's disqualification while his fans chose to rally around him.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

ebelee_ said:

"Strike or disqualification is even far, Faith has never even gotten a warning ONCE #BBNaija."

Vjustoneminute said:

"Hmmm I think I'm done watching this clip and all clips relating to this matter. I'm getting too heated. #BBNaija, taking into account all of Faith's aggressive antecedents on this show, he needs to be disqualified asap."

kallmeMrB reacted:

"Faith Basically just ended his carrer by himself...that video will keep circulating online and no big Brands will want to work with such Bully..even Hospitals and Medical firms will avoid Working with him .. especially in western countries that are big on Women abuses."

UlokoDaniella commented:

"Faith should have been disqualified long ago, this is not normal at all."

Mummy_Chizzy said:

"Dear @BBNaija @Ebuka Faith is an abuser in ur reality show and needs disqualification ASPA He did imisi a lot and nothing was done Now he fought & push Sultana who has a bd leg on the FLOOR . Disqualify Faith now."

__Msmaryam wrote:

"It’s actually not too late to disqualify Faith."

_tobyblush

"How Faith remained on this show till the end still baffles me. The guy is too egoistic, full of himself, and disrespectful. And to think Big Brother keeps turning a blind eye to all his behaviors, giving him preferential treatment when he should have been long disqualified."

