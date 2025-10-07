BBNaija season 10 winner Imisi has cleared the air about her relationship with disqualified housemate Faith

In a trending video, Imisi confessed what she liked about Faith and why their friendship turned sour

The BBNaija season 10 winner's comment about Faith has sparked mixed reactions, with many of his fans clapping back at her

Big Brother Naija season 10 winner, Opeyemi Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, has disclosed that her friendship with disqualified housemate Faith was over for good.

Imisi, in her first post-BBNaija chat with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, recounted her experience with Faith in the house.

The season 10 winner described Faith as an interesting and intelligent person. She, however, disclosed that he had said some things that were not true about her.

"He claimed I showed him my bobs and tried to kiss him, that never happened. I only liked him because of his intellect and the way he spoke. I never wanted a relationship with him," Imisi said.

"The only time I told him to kiss me was after a Saturday night party when I was tipsy. It wasn’t serious. But Faith took it personally and started disrespecting me," she added.

Imisi disclosed that Faith made it clear he didn’t like her, yet he couldn’t stop talking about her.

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Faith was disqualified from BBNaija season 10 after his confrontation with female contestant, Sultana. A viral video captured the moment Sultana fell to the ground while dragging a bucket with Faith.

The video of Imisi speaking about disqualified housemate Faith is below:

Reactions trail Imisi's comment about Faith

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Ewurama Awo Abele said:

"I don't know why y'all saying she's lying o. She's not denying the fact that she liked faith. I only recall a one scene where she tried kissing him and he rejected. But now tell me why the lady that got rejected did not react but the man that rejected her got filled with so much resentment. That he went about trying to gather forces to bring her down."

Ngushinda Waba Danjuma said:

"So she was tipsy when she told biggie in diary room she hates rejection. Show don finish make everyone rest. Next year we repeat same storyline."

Chanie Yonly reacted:

"We all see it made not once,u even got angry that he reject u and told bigge that u hate rejection, or u where tipsy in the diary room too ma U already win ma enjoy it and stop the lies already, congrate anyway ,but leave my faithful ok ,love is not by force and period."

Linda Choice Okpala said:

"We also watched where you told biggie you hate rejection."

Achi Gong commented:

"How you go tell man, mk e kiss you and you say, is not that deep.. funny creatures."

Imisi suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that BBNaija season 10 winner was seen struggling with her clothes after she was called on stage.the

In a viral video, as Imisi turned her back to the audience who came to witness the live show, her zipper was almost down. She tried to use her hand to cover it before leaving the stage.

