Vinicius Jr Provides Explanation to Girlfriend, Apologises for Disappointing Her

Vinicius Junior has issued a lengthy apology to his partner, Virginia Fonseca, following a recent off-field controversy

England-based Brazilian model Anna Silva had alleged that the star is overly focused on intimacy and lacks interest in meaningful conversation

The 2025 Ballon d'Or nominee is now at the centre of personal scrutiny despite his on-pitch success at the club level

Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior has released a lengthy message apologising to his lover after having disappointed her.

The 25-year-old has been incredible for Spanish club Real Madrid since he arrived in Europe in 2018, having joined the club’s B team.

He was named in the senior team in 2018 and has made 214 league appearances to date, scoring 66 goals in La Liga.

reports that Vinicius grabbed a brace as Madrid defeated Villarreal 3-1 at the Bernabeu on Sunday amid reports of off-the-pitch issues.

He is at the centre of controversy after Brazilian model Anna Silva spoke publicly about her interactions with the Real Madrid forward.

Silva, who currently lives in England, alleged that the footballer is a maniac and likes to talk dirty. She said via Tribuna:

"Vinicius only thinks about intimacy. I told him that I’m sapiosexual… I like to have conversations, I like having something to talk about.

"I don’t like someone who just keeps talking about dirty stuff with me, you know? He can’t hold a conversation, just intimacy talk."

Vinicius apologises to girlfriend

The impressive attacker took to social media to apologise to his lover, Virginia Fonseca. He wrote via Sports Illustrated:

"Virginia is an incredible woman, an admirable mother, and someone for whom I feel enormous affection and respect.

"Since we met, she has come to Madrid three times to see me, leaving behind her routine, her commitments, and her life just to be with me. I met an admirable mother and an incredible partner."

"Although we were not yet officially a couple, there was a sincere connection. I am not ashamed to admit that I was careless, that I did not respond in the best possible way and that I disappointed her.

"That is why I want to apologise publicly, with an open heart, because I understood that a true relationship only exists when there is respect, trust and transparency.

"The idea now is to start all over again. No lies, no fights, no masks. With lots of love, affection and respect."

The 2005 Ballon d'Or nominee has joined his international teammates ahead of their friendly matches against South Korea and Japan.

He will return to Spain as Real Madrid set to take on Getafe at the Estadio Coliseum on Sunday, October 19.

