Former housemates Kola and Jason exchanged words in the presence of Ebuka while granting interviews

Jason commented on Kola's relationship with Dede, which didn’t sit well with Kola while he was with Ebuka

Fans picked sides and shared their observations about the two former housemates on the reality show

Reality show stars Kola Omotosho and his colleague, Ayomide James, better known as Jason, seem to have sparked an enmity during an interview.

Kola, a finalist of the season ten edition of the show, was with Ebuka, the show host, while Jason was also present, both granting interviews about their time on the show.

Jason then questioned Kola about his intentions, almost accusing him of not genuinely being interested in Dede.

Reacting angrily, Kola slammed Jason, telling him that he had no right to question him because he wasn’t loyal to anyone he got close to during the show.

Not stopping there, BBNaija's Kola accused Jason of pestering other ladies despite his professed interest in Sultana, whom he claims to be in love with.

Kola speaks about his love for Dede

BBN’s Kola's fans defend him over Jason's utterance. Photo credit@kolapo_o

During the conversation, Kola declared his love for Dede. He explained that he just wanted to get closer to her and understand her better.

Kola clarified that he genuinely likes her and wants something real, not superficial. He also acknowledged that Dede has someone outside the show, and ensured he respected the boundaries she set due to her outside relationship.

It’s worth noting that Dede and Kola were very close during the show. Even when Kola kissed another housemate, he sought advice from Imisi on how to make amends with Dede to ensure she wouldn’t stop speaking to him.

How fans reacted to Kola, Jason's feud

Netizens reacted after seeing what took place between the reality stars. Here are comments below:

@honestlybridget said:

"Proud is even an understatement. My shoulders are hanging. He put that boy in his place. Always on to Kola, he chop your biscuit? "

@D_deevin reacted:

"Kola is borrowing some weapons from his sister. I love it."

@dayhor_ shared:

"Why fight cos of a girl that has boyfriend outside."

@Greyamela wrote:

"Can this demented guy go dumb already. I am sick to my stomach when he speaks like his tongue aint properly aligned. With everything he said about Dede - wat gives him the audacity to say he genuinely wantd to know her on a deeper level. She was clearly his game plan but failed him."

