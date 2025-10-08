BBNaija housemate Koyin has shut down rumours of a relationship with Isabella after BBNaija Season 10

His comments came after Isabella opened up about her heartbreak with another housemate, Kayikunmi

The duo’s on-screen romance in the house had fans rooting for them as a couple after the show

Big Brother Naija Season 10 finalist, Koyinsola Sanusi, popularly known as Koyin, has put an end to speculations about a possible relationship between him and fellow housemate Isabella.

Koyin and Isabella’s chemistry during the show was one of the most talked-about storylines of the season.

The duo shared several bedroom moments, leaving many fans convinced that their bond would continue outside the house.

However, in a post-show interview with GOTV, the reality star made it clear that their in-house romance was nothing more than entertainment.

He said:

“There is no future between me and Isabella. I mean, we were together in the house just for fun.”

His statement comes as a surprise to many viewers who had dubbed the pair one of the most promising couples of the season.

Before Koyin’s revelation, Isabella had expressed hope that their connection might continue outside the house.

During one of her media rounds, she hinted that she was open to exploring what they shared further, saying she was “looking forward to the future.”

But Koyin’s declaration appears to have closed that chapter for good.

Adding another layer to the drama, Isabella revealed she had also lost interest in rekindling things with her former in-house love interest, Kayikunmi.

According to her, she was disappointed to learn from other housemates that Kayikunmi allegedly took her affection for granted after leaving the show.

She stated:

“I found out that he didn’t value my feelings the way I thought he did,” Isabella said. “It was painful, but I’ve moved on."

Watch the interview here:

Fans react to Koyin's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ndictmedia:

"Koyin is been honest, were you guys expecting him to be with Bella"

@AndalineChidera:

"This boy is always afraid to speak when she sees Dede.. that is the reason I always see him as a child.. he obviously needs growth."

@glorykent1775:

"Well, there might still be some future, cause it is what it is, if they later decide to marry in the future."

@_MsJoyyy:

"The foolish shippers really thought he would mud his fans. I’m sure he has seen a lottt"

@KMarieTimez:

"There's no way you all expected a 21 yr old to play house with a 29 yr old & step daddy to a 15 yr old??????"

