Nigerian music star Adekunle Kosoko, better known as Adekunle Gold, brought the energy on stage as fans anticipate the winner Big Brother Naija season 10 edition.

The grand finale of BBNaija season 10/10 saw a thrilling showdown tonight on Sunday, October 5, as Afrobeats star Adekunle Gold was one of the two Nigerian singers, alongside Iyanya, who shone on stage.

Singer Adekunle Gold thrills fans with hit songs at BBNaija season 10 grand finale.

Source: Instagram

Adekunle opened the floor, thrilling fans with his songs, with his hit jam Party No Dey Stop featuring Marlian label signee Zinoleesky, left the audience grooving.

Adekunle Gold and Mensah's history

It was no news that Adekunle Gold showed interest in the BBNaija season 10 edition after sighting his lookalike in the house.

During the reality show, the Orente star shared a series of hilarious tweets reacting to Mensan's stay in the house.

One of the viral moments that caught Adekunle's attention was a viral video of Mensah breaking down in tears during his diary session in the house.

Viewers make bold speculations about Adekunle Gold's performance at BBNaija grand finale.

Source: Twitter

Adekunle Gold also responded to jokes about his resemblance with BBNaija housemate, Mensan.

The singer's performance stirred reactions from netizens, with many stating that it would be an opportunity for Mensan to meet Adekunle Gold.

The video from Adekunle Gold's live performance is below:

Reactions trail Adekunle Gold's live performance

Adekunle Gold's live performance, which has quickly gone viral on social media, has stirred up bold speculations from viewers. Some claimed Biggie invited the singer because of Mensan and Imisi.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:

timdave_dave said:

"na because of Mensan and Imisi make biggie bring Adekunle Gold."

hardeh0104 wrote:

"Biggie finally called @adekunlegold because of Imisi and Mensa. And he really showed he watched and follow the show. The way the two go run mad because of Adekunle gold ehb."

akampuriraedinah said:

"Mhmmmmm I can't wait for Mensans reaction."

thevintagepalace_ng said:

"Adekunle gold and Adekunle silver t’s about to be emotional day for us."

sandy_mikel91 wrote:

"Imisi and Mensan fave is coming to perform tomorrow."

preciousogechi8 said:

"Mensan my love your lookalike don show for you ooo."

kristydiary1 wrote:

"Congratulations, this will be the first time of me not watching the finale."

Aramide_xoxo commented:

"Mensan say he wan live life like adekunle gold,just simple life with his wife and kids #bbnaija."

PrinceNino

"@BBNaija and @adekunleGOLD Wahala for who no dey watch live tonight! Adekunle Gold is shutting it down like the king he is The vibes, the energy, everything is on 100! This finale just keeps getting better and better! 💃🏾💥 #BBNaijaFinale."

Yinka Ayefele joins Adekunle Gold on stage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian singer, who released his album Fuji, held his listening party in Lagos.

Gospel singer Yinka Ayefele surprisingly showed up at the event, with Adekunle Gold joining him on stage.

A heartwarming clip also captured the moment Adekunle prostrated to greet Ayefele on stage.

