BBNaija 10 Finale: Imisi Emerges Winner With N150m Grand Prize, As Eight Finalists Get Evicted
The highly anticipated grand finale of Big Brother Naija Season 10 holds tonight, October 4, 2025, with one lucky housemate poised to walk away with prizes worth N150 million, the biggest reward in the history of the reality show.
After weeks of drama, competition, evictions, and emotional highs and lows, the journey in Biggie’s house comes to an end.
Imisi crowned winner of BBNaija 10/10 season
Imisioluwa Ayanwale Ayinke aka Imisi has officially been crowned the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, walking away with the coveted N150 million grand prize after the show comes to an end.
From dominating wager tasks with style and precision to delivering fun-catching entertainment, Imisi turned the BBNaija experience into her own personal stage.
A clip captured the moment the star girl couldn't hold back her emotions on stage as she was announced the winner.
Dede finishes as 1st runner-up
Finishing strong as the 1st runner-up, Dede, whose real name is Precious Ashiogwu, delivered a performance many found charming. Known for her calm presence, effortless fashion, Dede got into the spotlight naturally.
She gave the season some of its most memorable highlights by serving Y2K fashion looks that trended weekly on the timelines.
Adekunle Gold returns on stage with lookalike Mensan
The BBNaija Season 10 grand finale witnessed the second performance of Afrobeats sensation Adekunle Gold as he returned to the stage; this time, he wasn’t alone.
The singer was joined by BBNaija Mensan, the season 10 housemate widely known for his uncanny resemblance to him.
The duo shared a light-hearted moment as they vibed on stage to the excitement of their fans.
AG Baby, as the singer is fondly called, took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a photo of the two of them on stage, captioned with a heart emoji.
Koyin evicted as the last man standing
Koyin has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house, making him the last male housemate to exit the game. He secured his spot as the second runner-up.
Koyin's exit set the stage for an all-female finale as he left behind Imisi and Dede.
The competition has now narrowed to a fierce battle between the two women, each with her own fanbase and compelling show history.
Sultana leaves the BBNaija season 10 show
Another bold chapter in the BBNaija Season 10 story has come to a close as Sultana, one of the most vibrant housemates of this season, has been evicted.
From day one, Sultana brought Northern elegance and a taste of unpredictable strategy that shook the house. Her rise to Head of House (HoH) was a standout moment that came with a plot twist.
She didn’t just play the game; she owned it in her own way. With sizzling pool nights, whispered romances, and ships that kept social media buzzing.
Kola evicted from Biggie's house
In a surprising turn of events, Kola has been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house.
Kola, known for his bold personality and unforgettable moments, quickly became one of the most talked-about housemates this season.
His presence in the house sparked social media discussions, making his exit a hard pill to swallow for fans and viewers.
More emotional clips on Kola's eviction:
Jason Jae says goodbye to Biggie's house
It’s the end of the road for Jason Jae, as he has officially been evicted from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house.
Fans and viewers are feeling the weight of his departure as they get closer to knowing the winner of this season.
Mensan evicted from Biggie's house
Mensan, popularly referred to by fans as Adekunle Gold’s lookalike, has been evicted from the show.
Mensan’s exit was confirmed during the live eviction show, marking the end of a memorable run that kept viewers talking week after week.
In a touching eviction chat with media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Mensan reflected on his journey with deep gratitude.
"I’m super excited cos when the show started, I never thought I would make it this far. And I can’t wait to see my girlfriend outside."
Mensan's mum was also present to witness this defining moment in her son's career. This was after the reality TV star requested that his mum be brought to the grand finale.
Viewers are feeling the weight of his departure, as the winner is set to be revealed.
The video below captures the moment Mensaon ran to meet his mum among the audience, sparking emotions online.
Isabella leaves the Big Brother house
Another chapter closes in the Big Brother Naija Season 10 journey as Isabella has been evicted from the house.
Her exit adds more tension to the final stages of the competition, as the remaining housemates battle for the grand prize worth N150m.
Kaybobo becomes 1st finalist to be evicted
Kaybobo has been evicted from the BBNaija Season 10 house, bringing an end to his eventful journey on the show.
The housemate was one of the most talked-about personalities this season, leaving fans shocked and emotional.
Adekunle Gold thrills BBNaija audience
Award-winning singer Adekunle Gold delivered a show-stopping performance at the BBNaija Season 10 live finale, and the crowd couldn’t get enough.
From smooth vocals to electrifying stage presence, it was a moment to remember for viewers.
