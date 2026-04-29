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2baba, Adesua, Other Nigerian Celebrities Who Married Their Fans: "From Admirers to Lovers"
Celebrities

2baba, Adesua, Other Nigerian Celebrities Who Married Their Fans: "From Admirers to Lovers"

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
4 min read
  • Several Nigerian stars ended up marrying people who first admired them from a distance, proving that fandom can sometimes evolve into real-life romance
  • Social media played a major role in some of these unions, with platforms like Instagram and Twitter helping fans and celebrities connect
  • These love stories show that fame does not always create distance, as some celebrities have successfully built marriages with fans

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For some Nigerian superstars, their soulmates weren't found on a movie set or in a VIP lounge, but in the comment sections, fan pages, and concert crowds.

2baba, Adesua Etomi, actress, Nollywood
2baba, Adesua Etomi all married their fans. Photos: 2baba/Adesua Etomi.
Source: Instagram

These relationships prove that celebrity status is no barrier to true connection. Whether it was a bold message on Facebook or a chance encounter at a music studio, these couples transitioned from "idol and admirer" to "husband and wife," showing that sometimes, being a devoted fan can lead to the ultimate prize.

1. Williams Uchemba and Brunella Oscar: A Facebook Miracle

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The marriage between actor Williams Uchemba and Brunella Oscar is perhaps the most famous "DM success story" in recent Nigerian history. In November 2016, Brunella, then a physician in the United States, was scrolling through Facebook when she saw a video of Williams preaching.

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Williams Uchemba, Wife Brunella Oscar, marriage, actor
Brunells Oscar stumbled upon her Williams Uchemba on Facebook. Photos: Williams Uchemba.
Source: Instagram

She later revealed that she heard a divine voice telling her, "This is your husband."

Despite him being a celebrity she had never met, she sent him a message. Williams, initially blunt, eventually warmed up to the conversation. Their relationship grew over video calls and a first meeting in New York, eventually leading to their star-studded wedding in 2020.

2. 2Baba and Annie Idibia: African Queen's Forever

While Annie Idibia is now a celebrated actress, her journey with music legend 2Baba (Innocent Idibia) began as a young fan.

Meeting at Even Ezra Studios when she was just 15, and he was 24, Annie was immediately captivated by his talent and optimism.

2baba, Annie Idibia, Nollywood, actress, marriage
2baba and Annie Idibia married in a lavish wedding in 2016. Photos: Annie Idibia/2baba.
Source: Instagram

She famously starred as a fan and love interest in his 2004 "African Queen" music video, which remains a cultural landmark. Their relationship faced years of public scrutiny and personal hurdles, but their 2013 wedding in Dubai solidified a bond that started with a teenage girl’s admiration for a rising star.

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3. Peter Okoye (Mr. P) and Lola Omotayo: The Rock and the Star

Peter Okoye, one-half of the iconic P-Square, found his partner in Lola Omotayo during the early 2000s. Lola was an admirer of the group’s work and was involved in the marketing agency that handled some of their promotions.

At the time, Peter was still building the P-Square brand, and Lola was a supportive fan of their vision.

Peter Okoye, Lola Omotayo, Mr P, singer, P-square
Lola Omotayo was involved in the marketing agency that handled some of P-Square's promotions. Photos: Lola Omotayo/Peter Okoye.
Source: Instagram

Their love story spanned many years of dating before their traditional wedding in 2013. Peter has often credited Lola for staying by his side when he had "nothing but a dream," proving that her love was never about his fame

4. Banky W and Adesua Etomi: King of the Slide

Though both are now A-list actors, Banky W famously started their journey by becoming Adesua’s "biggest fan" on social media. In 2015, Banky W "slid into the DMs" of Adesua Etomi after researching her work and becoming smitten by her grace.

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In his public confession, he admitted to telling her he wanted to be her "biggest fan" as a way to start a friendship. This fan-like approach led to a deep friendship and eventually a marriage in 2017.

5. Duncan Mighty and Vivien Nwakanma: The Port Harcourt Treasure

Duncan Mighty opted for a life partner who was far removed from the entertainment industry. His wife, Vivien, was a dedicated fan of his music in Rivers State.

Duncan Mighty, wife Afrobeats singer
Duncan Mighty married Vivian in 2015 in a glamorous ceremony. Photos: Duncan Mighty.
Source: UGC

Duncan Mighty has frequently shared that Vivien’s genuine love for his craft and her quiet support from the sidelines were what attracted him to her. They married in 2015 in a glamorous ceremony.

6. Funnybone and Angel

Comedian Stanley Chibuna, known as Funnybone, found his "Angel" through a mix of mutual connections and long-term admiration. His wife, Angel, had been a fan of his comedy for a long time before they ever spoke.

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When they were finally introduced by a mutual friend, the transition from fan to partner was seamless because she already understood and appreciated his professional world. Their 2022 wedding was a massive celebration of a love that began with a simple appreciation for a comedian’s talent.

Paul Okoye supports Jude in court case

Legit.ng previously reported that Paul Okoye had reacted after the arraignment of his elder brother, Jude, by the EFCC.

Jude was arrested, arraigned, and remanded in the commission's custody over an alleged fraud case. Fans were not happy about the case and shared their takes on the controversy.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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