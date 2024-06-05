Dodie Levy-Fraser: The untold story of Michael Landon's ex-wife

Dodie Lexy-Fraser was a theatre actress, author, and legal secretary from the United States. She was widely recognised as the ex-wife of late Hollywood actor Michael Landon. The actor was known for Faster, Super 8, The Mechanic, and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

Dodie Lexy-Fraser came into the spotlight after marrying the late actor Michael Landon. The two divorced in 1962. After the divorce, she married Dr. Peter Lake until her death. Her memories continue to live on for those who knew her.

Profile summary

Full name Dodie Levy-Fraser Gender Female Date of birth 16 March 1933 Age 61 years old (at the time of her death) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Nissim Levy Mother Victoria Dora Samarel Lexy Siblings 2 Husband Dr. Peter Lake Ex-husband Michael Landon Children 2 Profession Secretary

Dodie Levy-Fraser's biography

The celebrity ex-wife was born and raised in New York City, United States, on March 16, 1933. She is the daughter of Nissim Levy and Victoria Dora Samarel Lexy.

Unfortunately, she died on 5 July 1994, at 61, in Palm Springs, Riverside County, California, USA. Dodie grew up alongside her sister, Mary Lexy Ruggraffe, and her brother, Solomon Isaac Lexy.

Career

Dodie was an actress; in his early life in primary school, she participated in theatre performances. She also was a scriptwriter and movie producer. Besides acting and producing, she worked as a legal secretary.

What happened to Dodie Levy Fraser?

Dodie married Michael Landon, an American actor, in 1956. However, her marriage lasted six years, and she divorced Landon in 1962. She married Dr. Peter Lake in 1971 who she lived with until her death on 5 July 1994.

Michael Landon's children

The Hollywood actor married thrice and had nine children. He first married Dodie in 1956. The couple adopted two children, Mark Fraser, born in 1948 and Josh Fraser Landon. Mark was found dead at his home in May 2009.

After his first wife divorced him, the American actor married Marjorie Lynn Noe in 1963. Michael adopted Marjorie's daughter, Cheryl, and the duo had four children: Leslie Ann, Mchael Landon Jr., Shawna Beau, and Christopher Beau Landon. The couple divorced in 1982.

The actor later married his third wife, Cindy Clerico, in 1983. They had two children, Jennifer Rachael and Sean Matthew Landon born in 1986. Michael was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in April 1991. He passed away on 1 July 1991, after three months.

FAQs

What was Dodie Levy-Fraser's age at death? She died on 5 July 1994 at the age of 61 Who is Dodie Levy-Fraser's mother? Her mother was Victoria Dora Samarel Lexy Who is Dodie Levy-Fraser's father? Her father was Nissim Levy. Who are Dodie Levy-Fraser's siblings? Her two siblings are Mary Lexy Ruggraffe and Solomon Isaac Lexy. Who are Michael Landon's children? The Hollywood actor had nine children: Mark Fraser, Josh Fraser, Cheryl Lynn, Leslie Ann, Mchael Landon Jr, Shawna Beau, Christopher Beau, Jennifer Rachael, and Sean Matthew Landon. What is Dodie Levy-Fraser's nationality? She was an American citizen. What is Dodie Levy-Fraser's ethnicity? She was of white ethnicity.

Dodie Lexy-Fraser was an actress, author, and legal secretary. She was widely recognised as the ex-wife of the late actor Michael Landon. They divorced in 1962 after six years of marriage. She died at 61 in Palm Springs, Riverside County, California, USA.

