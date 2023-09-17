The BBNaija All Stars show has been packed with unexpected drama from housemates

Despite already being celebrities, the BBN All Stars contenders have shown that they are very human and would do anything to win the N120 million grand prize

In their bid to win the show, some of the housemates have broken rules and gotten strikes, Legit.ng has compiled a list on them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

When BBNaija organisers announced that there was going to be an All Stars season with reality stars from past seasons competing on the show, many fans were excited to see their faves back on screen.

Fans also anticipated a lot of drama considering the housemates that were brought back on the show with history of bad blood between them.

Well, the BBNaija stars have not failed with bringing heavy doses of drama but many fans have been left surprised at the lengths they have gone to on the reality show.

7 BBNaija All Stars housemates who have gotten strikes. Photos: @official_mercyeke, @pereegbiofficial, @veezeebaybeh

Source: Instagram

The BBNaija All Stars show appears to be the only season with housemates getting the most numbers of strikes for different offences on the show.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Some fans have argued that because it is an All Stars season, the housemates now have a level of ‘see finish’ for Big Brother and no longer fear him as much as they did when they were newbies on the reality show.

Today, Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of the BBNaija All Stars housemates who have already gotten strikes just eight weeks into the show.

1.Doyin gets strike:

One of the most-talked about housemates on BBNaija All Stars, Doyin, was issued one strike just before her eviction from the show. This came as a result of her fight with Pere which led to him punching Biggie’s wall and putting a hole in it. Doyin was found guilty of provocation because she was heard continually telling Pere to hit her while moving to him during their heated fight.

2.Pere gets strike:

Pere who is an ex-BBN Shine Ya Eye housemate has maintained his controversial reputation since then till now. At the start of the season, Pere came off as a calm guy but later on in the show, he started to lose his composure especially during his fight with Doyin where he destroyed Biggie’s property by punching a hole in the wall. He was issued a strike for it.

3.Mercy Eke gets strike:

Mercy is one of the popular BBNaija All Stars housemates who has the love of many fans. This comes as no surprise considering she won the BBNaija Pepper Dem season. However, that was not enough to stop her from getting a strike. After Big Brother’s many warnings to the housemates for microphone infringements, Mercy did not adhere and was given a strike as a punishment and deterrent to the others.

4.Ike bags a strike:

Ike’s stay in the BBNaija All Stars’ house was marked with a lot of controversies and he was seen as perhaps one of the most ‘troublesome’ contenders. Ike was ready to go to any lengths for his game including trashing his co-star Ilebaye’s clothes all over their bathroom and toilet floor. His move resulted in him getting a strike and also remaining a trending topic on the lips of Nigerians for many days.

5.Ilebaye gets two strikes:

Ilebaye is the only BBNaija All Stars housemate with two strikes so far. The young lady got violent with two of her co-stars, Doyin and CeeC and this resulted in her punishment from Big Brother. One more strike on the show would mean she gets automatically disqualified.

6 & 7: Venita and Adekunle get strikes:

One of the BBNaija All Stars couple, Venita and Adekunle, were caught by Big Brother moving the camera away from them so that they would not be seen engaging in some activities. This led to the both of them getting strikes for tampering with Big Brother’s property.

Pere gets violent with Alex

In other related BBNaija All Stars news, Legit.ng news earlier reported that Pere got into an altercation with Alex over a mattress.

The altercation led to Pere yanking off the mattress with Alex still on it.

After getting thrown off the bed, Alex kept reiterating that Pere was trying to provoke her so she could hit him, and she also vowed none of them would sleep in the space they were fighting for.

Source: Legit.ng