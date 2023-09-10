BBNaija All Stars housemates Kim Oprah and Doyin were evicted from the Season 8 edition of the reality TV show on Sunday, September 10

Kim Oprah was one of the special house guests who joined the reality show after it had commenced

Whitemoney, Venita and Ilebaye escaped eviction, which stirred reactions from the reality show viewers

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) eviction show returned on Sunday, September 10, and saw one of the special house guests, Kim Oprah, evicted.

Kim was introduced to the house as a special guest alongside Prince, Lucy, and Omashola on August 20.

Source: Instagram

Aside from Kim, Doyin was also evicted from the show. Legit.ng recall reporting that the five housemates who were up for eviction during the week were Venita, Doyin, Ilebaye, Whitemoney and Kim Oprah.

Netizens react as Doyin is evicted from BBNaija All Stars house

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed some of the reactions that trailed Doyin's eviction. See them below:

ads_byfayo:

"My baby gave us a show❤️."

thevintagepalace_ng':

"A true entertainer why una con evict am .. I doubts if votes count cef ."

__shabzy:

"Parrot resemblance ."

official_kahlan:

"Chaiiii biggie parrot will miss her twinnie."

onyinyeee._:

"Na she use her mouth tell biggie say she tire nau‍♀️ Next time ask me for insults dat one no really enter body."

mufeeda_rasheed1:

"Finally the gossip machine is out."

mide__scott:

"Good job my girl ."

atehnkeng_:

"The world dosent deserve you @officialdoyin_ . You are real and rare .You indeed gave us a show .Go and prosper ❤️."

iamyvonne_godwin:

"Age shaming someone is not savage Mrs parrot, I hope venita stays today so you can watch her from home."

henryireka:

"Thank Goodness madam Eye-service is finally gone ."

Source: Legit.ng