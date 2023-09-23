Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Chizzy has shared why many people didn't vote for his close friend and All-Stars housemate, Doyin

During a chat with Legit.ng, Chizzy noted that Doyin is often misunderstood, which is why she was quickly voted off the show earlier than some other boring participants

The BBNaija season 7 star also shared with us who he believes would win the 2023 All-Stars show

Much loved former Big Brother Naija housemate and businessman Chizzy recently spoke about his ex-love interest turn close friend Doyin Davies and the little perks about her that many don't understand and appreciate about her.

During an interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons Chizzy spoke about his relationship with Doyin and why he would always stay a dedicated friend to her.

BBNaija star Chizzy shocks many as he reveals who he believes would win the BBNaija All-Star show.

Source: Instagram

"Doyin can go any length to protect her friends" - Chizzy says

The former housemate noted that Doyin is a friend you can always count on so far; you stay 100% dedicated to her. Chizzy reveals how best to stay friends with Doyin:

"If Doyin is your friend, she would go to any length to protect you. She is someone who has high expectations from her friends or loved ones. She is the type of person who, when she puts 100% into a relationship, she expects nothing less but 100% in return."

Chizzy also spoke about Doyin and Ilebaye's fight in the house.

"I just think they misunderstood each other and even afterwards, you could see that Doyin couldn't betray her and has been rooting for even after leaving the house."

"Doyin gave us a show and deserves to be in the final" - Chizzy reiterates

There is no disputing it Doyin gave us a show. Her name was always on people's lips right from the start of the show till she left. You visit Twitter her name was always trending be it for positive or negative reasons. She deserves to be in the final."

Ilebaye over Mercy Eke

The season 7 housemate, during the conversation, revealed who he would be pitching his tents with to emerge the All-Stars champion. He noted that Ilebaye had a high chance of winning the show above everyone in the house and gave his reasons.

"Forget, Mercy's 4m followers the question is are they active. Ilebaye started the show with just 150k followers, but currently has over 470k followers on IG the most any housemate this season has been able to pull by a high margin.

Reactions as Ozo, Vandora and Chizzy return to the show

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when Biggie caught many by surprise by bringing back to the house some old housemates.

Ozo from the Lockdown season, Vandora from Double Wahala, and Chizzy from the Level-Up edition.

The look on Doyin's face when she saw Chizzy back in the house was one of the highlights of the moment.

