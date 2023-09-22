Prominent Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy faced severe criticism from netizens on several platforms for the timing of his tribute to the late singer Mohbad

As reported by Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 12September 12, the 27-year-old rising star and former Marlian signee tragically passed away

Despite more than a week since Mohbad's passing, the Mavin CEO chose to pay tribute to the late singer on the day of his candlelight concert, on September 21

Popular Nigerian music executive Don Jazzy, has been hotly slammed on various social media channels for his late tribute to the singer Mohbad.

Netizens roast Don Jazzy for paying late tribute to Mohbad Credit: @donjazzy, @iammohbad

Legit.ng reported on Tuesday, September 12, that the 27-year-old fast-rising star and former Marlian signee tragically passed away.

Since his passing, there has been a worldwide outpouring of affection from his admirers, lovers, and celebrities all over the globe.

Nine days have gone by since his passing, and the Mavin CEO, who is very active on social media, has just made a tribute to him on the day of his candlelight concert on September 21.

Taking to his Instagram page, the music tycoon lamented on the fact that the artist is no longer alive to experience the love of his fans worldwide.

He remarked that Mohbad did not deserve to endure such suffering and vowed that the singer would remain in our hearts eternally.

See Don Jazzy's post below

Netizens drag Don Jazzy for his late tribute to Mohbad

Don's post offended many people, and they ruthlessly dragged him in the comments area.

See their comments below:

vickygold009:

"God self know say I no dey rate any of una,after 8days you just dey post…Una no no say people go stand up for the boy that’s why you finally post ham smh."

st_clairesbeauty:

"Justice nko? Baba you nor include am o."

therealballersz:

"Some may regret not expressing their love or appreciation when the person was alive, leading to an outpouring of emotion after their passing. RIP ."

vdjteemoney:

"I feel this is not the time to tell the spirit of imole to Rest In Peace ,….. let his spirit roam the surface of the earth and hunt the people behind his murder….. I think it’s already happening sef, cos how one young boy go die then take over the whole air space of a nation! His picture and name everywhere."

beebs.xx:

"Yimu.. leaders wey no dey protect their own.. God came thru for mohbad! Keep your condolence to yourself! Not accepted!"

nasirisaq:

"Absolute shame on you, Don Jazzy. How could you express your condolence for someone who died 9 days ago?.

blingzzzzz:

"Now that you see that it’s gained an international audience is when you want to post!! Thunder fire all of una one by one!! Obviously y’all hands are not clean!! If na big yansh Hilda dey cook, all of una go dey run, show love!! Eyin ashiere!!"

Sweet chills as Davido and Falz perform at Mohbad’s tribute concert

Videos circulating the internet from Mohbad's Tribute night concert happening at Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, left netizens in a chokehold.

Some poignant clips showed Falz and Davido performing in front of an enormous crowd at the late singer's last night of honour.

The rapper kept the crowd pumped up while calling for their loud voices to shout justice in response to the unfortunate events surrounding Mohbad's death.

Source: Legit.ng