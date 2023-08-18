BBNaija All Stars housemate, Pere, recently had a discussion with Seyi, Kiddwaya and Ike to get Ilebaye disqualified

In videos making the rounds, he was seen telling the boys that they need to set up Ilebaye to get a third strike

Ike was later seen removing Ilebaye’s clothe from her drawer and scattering it all over the house floor before they went to wake her up to see it

The BBNaija All Stars show is making headlines over Pere and Ike’s plan to get Ilebaye disqualified.

During the late hours of the night, Pere was seen discussing with Ike, Seyi and Kiddwaya on how they need to set Ilebaye up to get a third strike.

Recall that just two weeks into the show, Ilebaye was issued a double strike over her fight with CeeC and a third strike would mean she’s disqualified.

Nigerians react as Ike throws Ilebaye's clothes all over house floor after Pere's plan to get her disqualified. Photos: @bigbronaija

During Pere’s discussion with the boys, he claimed that people outside the house did not want Ilebaye to leave and that was why Big Brother gave her a double strike the first time instead of disqualification.

Ike however cut in and said that Big Brother is fond of giving the female housemates chance after chance. Pere then reacted by saying Ilebaye should be set up to get a third strike.

In his words:

“I think we should set up this b’itch for another strike. One more strike and she’s gone.”

Ike takes Ilebaye’s clothes and scatters them around house floor

Shortly after Pere, Ike, Kiddwaya and Seyi’s conversation, Ike was seen going to Ilebaye’s locker to remove all of her clothes.

Not stopping there, he proceeded to pouring it all over the house floor including the floor close to their toilet.

Housemates wake Ilebaye up to see her clothes on the floor, she reacts

Shortly after Ike was done carrying out his plan, Angel went to wake Ilebaye up to see her clothes scattered around the floor.

According to Angel, she did not want the clothes to stay on the floor after the perpetrators carried out the act and she wanted Ilebaye to see what had been done to her things before morning.

After Ilebaye was led to where her clothes were, Pere was also seen standing behind her and asking who could have done that.

Pere said:

“Do you know who did that? It’s actually not fair o.”

Angel also said:

“I didn’t want them to leave your stuff till morning.”

After Ilebaye had taken in the situation with her eyes, she sadly walked back to her room to continue her sleep.

See the video below:

See more videos below:

Reactions as Ike throws Ilebaye’s clothes all over house floor

It did not take long for social media to go gaga after Pere’s discussion with the boys and Ike pouring Ilebaye’s clothes all over the house floor.

A number of netizens labelled it as provocation while many others called it bullying and noted that Big Brother needs to address the issue. However, a few others were happy with the situation.

Read some of their comments below:

Annie calls Pere a bad omen:

This tweep said the whole thing was painful to watch:

Enyo called it pure evil:

This tweep said she was moved to tears by what happened:

Meenah said if Big Brother doesn’t address the issue, then bullying is allowed:

This tweep said the show is becoming vile:

Kendra called it instigation:

Read more comments from Instagram users below:

official__dine:

“Like I am really angry right now. This is wickedness and if baye get disqualified tomorrow that is the last day I will watch this show cos this is pure wickedness.”

kiddies_geng:

“To think that majority of the hm are even aware of this nonsense he’s acting .”

Marilyneni:

“A female underwear on a public toilet floor!!!!!! Can you guys see for yourself what Baye is going through in that house ? I mean those of you saying she's playing the victim card? What about what the camera doesn't show us?”

ms.osiebi:

“I hope she keeps her cool. If she is going to cry, let her cry and go into the diary room.”

legend.zino_:

“This is so bad ! na this one gan gan go con make us support her ! Ike must get a strike or gets disqualified!!”

shakara_baebae:

“I pray she keeps her cool and overlook.”

Uriel speaks after eviction, reacts to Doyin calling her mentally ill

The BBNaija All Stars journey ended for Uriel after only three weeks and now that she is out of the house, she has explained some things to Legit.ng.

The reality show star got evicted by the jury despite not having the lowest vote percentage and she has shared her thoughts on that.

Uriel also reacted after finding out Doyin had called her mentally ill, she spoke on housemates kissing up to Mercy and more.

