Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates Alex and Pere recently got into an altercation, and it turned violent quickly than expected

In a viral video online, the duo were reportedly arguing over a sleeping space, and Pere bared into the room and threw Alex against the wall

Netizens have called for Pere's disqualification, seeing as before Doyin left, he punched a hole into the wall during an argument

If things go according to how netizens have analysed, Pere might just be sent out of the Big Brother Naija All Stars show.

A viral video of the moment the actor yanked off a mattress from under Alex in the room has sparked reactions online.

Netizens react to video of Pere and Alex fighting Photo credit: @pereegbiofficial/@alex_unusual

Source: Instagram

According to reports, the housemates got into an altercation over the mattress, and Pere turned it into a violent fight.

After getting thrown off the bed, Alex kept reiterating that Pere was trying to provoke her so she could hit him, and she also vowed none of them would sleep in the space they were fighting for.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Pere and Alex's fight

officialkendelphamous:

"He should be disqualified....how can they be harbouring a monster among lamb pls."

u_chei:

"Na only for woman body he dey get power.. Go and do it to your fellow man"

fabulosgloria:

"If Pere is disqualified this will be the greatest lesson of all. Imagine spending the entire season plotting how to get people DQ'ed only to become the victim of your own wiles. Omooo."

pearlyugo:

"He wanted her to hit him. Glad she didn't. Ijay, I trust you to give us update on Biggie's verdict as we no dey watch this season."

dayojerome:

"Na who no know say pere worse pass seyi? The both of them have wa.ck ideology about women and how they should be trea.ted."

chiblue0202:

"He overreacted …. Ya Alex may not be a saint with the last night incident …. But Pere ‍♀️"

ugegbe_oyibo:

"This guy will beat his girlfriend or wife. Nobody can tell me Nothing. What's with this temper!"

kena_fashionhub:

"I never like this Pere guy. He’s an abuser and a manipulator simple. He did this to Whitemoney in their season, always manipulating and influencing others to hate him. Nah woman go still fall in love with this one nonsense."

Alex reveals Pere is a dirty man

Still on the fight, Legit.ng earlier reported that Alex complained to Biggie about how unhygenic Pere is in the house.

She said the actor leaves poo stains, farts like he doesn't have sense, snores, and dares to call people names in the house.

Alex also said Pere walks about with dry, ashy and crusty legs with an air of superiority around Biggie's house.

Source: Legit.ng