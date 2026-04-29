Samuel Mawuyon Ajose announced his candidacy for Lagos State governorship in the 2027 election

Ajose seeks to promote inclusive governance and community-focused development in Lagos State

He emphasises creating real opportunities that will leave no one behind for all Lagosians

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - A businessman, Samuel Mawuyon Ajose, has picked up his nomination and expression of interest forms to contest for the 2027 Lagos State governorship election.

Ajose plans to serve as Lagos State governor on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Businessman Samuel Ajose aims for the Lagos governorship seat in 2027. Photo credit: @Samuelajose

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu endorsed his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred successor for the 2027 Lagos governorship race.

APC stakeholders, including Musiliu Obanikoro and Ganiyu Solomon, reached a consensus backing Hamzat after a closed-door meeting in Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu praised Hamzat’s loyalty and experience while acknowledging Bola Ahmed Tinubu for shaping their political journey.

Announcing his gubernatorial ambition, Ajose said he is contesting because he believes Lagos deserves development that reaches every community.

The APC governorship aspirant promised to create real opportunities for its people and leave no one behind.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via his X handle @Samuelajose_ on Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

“This moment is bigger than a political process. It is a personal commitment to purposeful leadership, inclusive governance, and the kind of progress that every Lagosian can feel and point to.

“My resolve is rooted in service, anchored in a clear vision, and driven by one conviction: that Lagos deserves development which reaches every community, creates real opportunities for its people, and leaves no one behind.”

The businessman said he is building something great that the people of Lagos State will be proud of.

Nigerians react as Ajose picks Lagos APC governorship form

@Ifykole2004

Do you have the balls to take the godfather of Lagos politics head-on?

@Igbekeleshola

I love your move; it is a bold one and I believe you will come out well. Also, Badagry is grateful for all you do.

@David_5019

I thought the party had already agreed on a single candidate. It’s quite clear that Babajide Sanwo-Olu has endorsed his deputy as the next governor, and I also believe that aligns with the interest of your principal, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I wish you all the best.

@madonnite

The owners of Lagos, led by Tinubu and his GAC, appointed the incoming governor yesterday at Lagos House.

Ex-IGP obtains APC nomination form for 2027 election

Recall that the former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, sought the APC nomination for the 2027 Nasarawa state governorship.

Adamu rejected the consensus candidate, Senator Ahmed Wadada, insisting on a competitive primary election.

The campaign director emphasised no national endorsement for Nasarawa governorship aspirants, promoting a fair election process.

Tinubu’s former minister declares 2027 guber election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Yusuf Maitama Tuggar declared candidacy for the 2027 Bauchi state governorship election under the ruling APC.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasised the need for quality leadership to foster progress and prosperity in Bauchi state.

Tuggar pledged to protect minority rights and promote inclusive governance for sustainable development.

Source: Legit.ng