Dr. Stephen Akintayo has joined the bandwagon of people airing their voices against the violence in Nigeria, especially after the late singer Mohbad passed on

In a lengthy post on his Instagram, he said that Naira Marley and the reality show Big Brother Naija are both toxic, and people should be aware of the harm they can do

The businessman also said that people should address the cause of the violence and allow the judiciary to do its work if anyone is guilty of an offence

Investment coach and real estate mogul Dr. Stephen Akintayo has taken to Instagram to contribute to the constant mishaps happening in the country.

According to him, the best way to stop evil in the country is to prevent it. He advised Nigerians not just to be angry because of how Mohbad died but to get to the root of the problem in the country.

Dr Stephen Akintayo, Naira Marley and late Mohbad Photo credit@stephenakintayo/@iammohbad/@nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Dr Stephen Akintayo calls out Naira Marley

The businessman called out Naira Marley and made extraordinary accusations against the singer.

According to him, Naira Marley built his business empire through dubious means and bullied people older than him.

Akintayo says Naira Marley, Sam Larry should be sentenced if guilty

The investment coach has stated that the duo of Naira Marley and Sam Larry should be sued if they indeed have a hand in the untimely death of Mohbad.

It was also stated that the two should be handled to the court and allow due process to decide their fate instead of using social media as a court.

See the post here:

Reaction trails Dr Stephen Akintayo's post

Many people were pleased with the businessman's contribution to the ongoing controversy about Mohbad's death. Please take a look at their reaction below.

@mhiz_petiete:

"Seriously. I've always been against Big brother naija show, what happened to Who wants to be a millionaire, project fame and the likes, it's only BBN that's being promoted. I see those that watch it ad jobless humans. I'm sorry and I'm not sorry"

@toyeogunyemi:

"The Big Brother Naija is another catastrophic events and NBC is smiling to the bank at the expense of right thinking nigerians".We have a lot to do for ourselves. Thank you sir SA for always saying it as it is.

u@chennaji's :

"Wisdom from a proactive minds speaks, guess we still have remnants cut from the old sustainable clothes"

@ezehpat:

"Well said. Society enabled Naira Marley. Period!"

@deborahcrown:

"I never take people that watch big brother naija serious. Some people in Nigeria, when you listen to them talk, you become disappointed even the “exposed” ones. It’s shocking"

@seofxtrading:

"The society is aided and supported by rot. Yeyebeities and clout chasers hope you have made money from supporting the movement!!!"

@bisiadewale_praise:

"You are so wise, sir! All points carefully presented:

@adeleyefabusoro:

"Dr. @stephenakintayo , I salute your courage and boldness to speak the truth at all times without fear or favour."

@sir.jay1:

"You spoke well sir @stephenakintayo ..Nigerians wake up. big bro naija na another bad influence to the society that needs to be reviewed.".

@ayo_topnotch:

"When there is moral decadence in the society; the other so called big evils will find full expression. If nothing drastic is not done to stop it immediately, that society will self-destruct. Dr @stephenakintayo this is so amazing sir"

Samklef advises Naira Marley and Sam Larry to attend the candlelight procession

Legit.ng, recalls reporting when Samklef advised Naira Marley and Sam Larry to leave their hiding place and attend the late Mohbad's candlelight procession on Thursday.

The former music producer told them to prove that they were innocent by attending the event organised by fans of the late singer.

Samklef had been contributing in his way to resolve the controversy surrounding Mohbad's death.

