BBNaija All Stars housemate, Neo, is one of the male contestants who has caught the attention of a lot of ladies in the house

Fights have broken out, beef has started, cold shoulders have been given and more because of Neo’s presence in the house

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the BBNaija All Stars ladies who have expressed their admiration for Neo

The BBNaija All Stars season has entered its fourth week and one of the male housemates, Neo, has been surrounded by drama from the ladies.

The reality show kicked off with 10 male and 10 female contestants but only one male star, Neo, seems to be the favourite of the ladies on the show.

List of 5 BBNaija All Stars female housemates who are into Neo. Photos: @neo_akpofure, @ceec_official, @tolanibaj, @urielmusicstar.

A number of them have flocked around him, fought over him and even made bold moves on him, leaving some fans to wonder if he is the grand prize or the N120 million is.

1.Tolani Baj:

Tolani Baj is perhaps one of the ladies in the BBNaija All Stars house who boldly tries to mark her territory when it comes to Neo. Despite both of them claiming they are not in a relationship, Tbaj has been known to pull Neo away from the dancefloor when dancing with other female housemates or warning him sternly to stay away from some ladies and even collecting items he gifted to other female housemates. Tolani Baj has also engaged in shout-offs with a number of her female co-stars over Neo. During the first week on the show, she made headlines after she dragged the duvet off Ilebaye’s body and ordered her out of the room because she slept in the same bed as Neo. Some netizens are of the opinion that Tbaj is on the show to win Neo and not the N120 million.

2. Uriel:

Uriel is another BBNaija All Stars housemate who has made her attraction for Neo very clear. She never fails to tell anyone who cares to listen about his good looks, his neatness, how he smells nice and more. She also made headlines after one of their Saturday parties when she boldly held Neo’s face and gave him a deep kiss.

3. Ilebaye:

Ilebaye is one BBNaija All Stars female housemate who has had several highlights on the show with some of them involving Neo. During the first week in the house, this 22-year-old lady was quick to get frisky with the guys including Neo and he also seemed to indulge her. One time, Baye was even embarrassed by another female housemate, Tolani Baj, after she slept in Neo’s bed while he was in it. It is also quite clear on the show that Tbaj is no fan of Ilebayes because she feels she deliberately tries to get close to Neo.

4. CeeC:

Interestingly, former See Gobe star, CeeC, is one female housemate who has also expressed her admiration for Neo on different occasions. The young lawyer once admitted to Neo that she loves the way he smells and that they would have gotten involved with each other if not for age. CeeC also had a conversation with Uriel where she admitted that she was into Neo but she had backed off from pursuing anything. Also recently on the show, Tolani Baj and CeeC got into a heated exchange of words because of Neo.

5. Princess:

Just like the other ladies, Princess was also one of the female housemates who was on Neo’s radar. The young lady earned the wrath of Tolani Baj on different occasions for dancing with Neo. Tbaj made sure to push her away from him. Another housemate, Uriel, also seemed to think there was something between Princess and Neo and she expressed relief after her female co-star was evicted. According to Uriel, she was now out of the way.

With Neo being the only guy in the BBNaija All Stars house with the highest number of female housemates interested in him, it is safe to say that he is the diamond of the season.

Uriel explains why she likes Neo

In a recent chat with Legit.ng, recently evicted BBNaija All Stars housemate, Uriel, shed more light on her likeness for Neo.

Uriel who was very open about being attracted to him explained that it has a lot to do with his looks, his cleanliness and more.

She said:

“Neo is handsome, he smells good, he cooks well, he’s tall, and overall he’s a hot dish of jollof."

My ex-girlfriends always come back - Neo brags

BBNaija All Stars housemate, Neo and his ex-girlfrend, Vee, recently made headlines on social media to the amusement of fans.

It all started when Neo was heard bragging on the BBNaija show about how every single one of his ex-girlfriends come back to him.

In a video of his statement making the rounds online, Neo was heard speaking to the other housemates and claiming that every time his girlfriends leave him, they always try to come back and rekindle the relationship but it’s always too late by then.

